Jilted Giants Player Named One of the Best NFL Free Agents

The New York Giants parted ways with veteran safety Jalen Mills in August, before he was even able to practice with the team. Now, two NFL writers have named Mills among the best available free agents in the league going into the 2024-25 season.

Jalen Mills Could Help the Broncos and Packers, NFL Expert Says

In an August 28 feature on the most valuable remaining free agents in the NFL, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report looked at available free agents in every position.

For safety, he listed Mills as the No. 2 most valuable player on the market, only behind Jayron Kearse. He named Ronnie Harrison Jr. as No. 3.

Of Mills, Knox wrote, “Jalen Mills was released from the non-football injury list by the Giants on August 15. He never participated in camp for New York because of a calf issue, but he’s worth a look now. The converted cornerback appeared in 17 games with eight starts for the Patriots last season and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.”

As for where Mills could end up, Knox picked the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers as possible destinations.

“The Packers could use help at safety, even though they added Xavier McKinney in free agency and used a second-round pick on Georgia’s Javon Bullard,” he wrote. “The rookie impressed during training camp, but it couldn’t hurt to add a little more experience behind him, McKinney and fourth-round rookie Evan Williams.”

He added, “The Broncos still face the difficult task of trying to replace Pro Bowl safety Simmons, who was released this offseason in a cap-saving move. Denver could remain in the market for safety help throughout the 2024 season.”

Jamison Crowder is Thriving Outside the Giants

Elsewhere in the article, Knox called out the Giants’ move before the 2023-24 season to let go of Jamison Crowder.

“The 2024 NFL cut deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of talented players either looking for work or headed to practice squads,” he wrote. “Some of those who just became available will go on to play prominent roles for other teams. Last year, for example, receiver Jamison Crowder was released by the New York Giants and ended up appearing in all 17 games for the Washington Commanders.”

Another NFL Expert Gives Jalen Mills Props

