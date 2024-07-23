Giants Veteran Signing Gets ‘Non-Football Injury’ Tag to Start Training Camp

The New York Giants signed Super Bowl winner Jalen Mills to fill multiple gaps in a rebuilding secondary, but the versatile veteran will begin training camp on the PUP list.

Mills’ updated status was confirmed by Giants.com Senior Writer Michael Eisen on Tuesday, July 23, barely 24 hours before the official start of camp. Eisen reported that Mills, who won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, was “placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.”

Being without Mills’ services at this key time on the offseason calendar is a minor blow for the Giants. The team is reshuffling the deck on the back end, and Mills can offer depth and even starter’s experience at both cornerback and safety.

Mills’ absence will be compounded by cornerback Aaron Robinson joining him on the PUP list, along with fellow DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. It was later confirmed by NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton “Mills has a calf injury; Thomas-Oliver has a groin injury.”

Tuesday’s other notable move involved first-round draft pick right tackle Evan Neal also being declared PUP.

It’s a rough start to what could be the last chance for the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL draft to prove he’s not a bust.

Giants Need Jalen Mills’ Versatility

It made sense for the Giants to snap up Mills in free agency. He’s played slot, outside corner and safety during his time with the Eagles and New England Patriots.

New Giants’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could use that level of flexibility as he continues to move the pieces around in the secondary. Bowen’s main focus will be on how best to replace safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Both were capable veterans, but the Giants are shorn of experience without them. Instead, second-year corner Deonte Banks is expected to lead a position group that also includes 2024 NFL draft second-round pick Andru Phillips, along with potential breakout player Cor’Dale Flott.

It doesn’t help Thomas-Oliver, who arrived from the Carolina Panthers this offseason, is also sidelined. Things would also look better with Robinson fully healthy and in the fold.

He’s been a non-factor for a while, per Eisen: “In 2023, Robinson spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list, one year after he was limited to two games because he had his appendix removed and tore his ACL.”

There’s similar uncertainty at safety where Jason Pinnock will hold down the fort, but he would benefit from having Mills’ range and know-how next to him.

Ironically, although he was a low-key signing, Mills’ absence could be felt more than top-10 pick Neal remaining sidelined.

Evan Neal Still Facing Struggles

Eisen noted how “Neal last played on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas, when he aggravated an ankle injury that was ultimately diagnosed as a small fracture. The injury was repaired on Jan. 5 in a procedure performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. Neal participated in some offseason drills, but not in the team’s June minicamp.”

Staying on the outside looking in is not good timing for Neal. Particularly when the Giants aren’t short of options to replace the struggling 23-year-old.

Free-agent arrival Jermaine Eluemunor and recent tryout Greg Van Roten both played for offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Meanwhile, Eisen also referenced Joshua Ezeudu as a potential option to play on the right side.

Neal needs his recovery to go well, but he also can’t afford stay off the field for too long after enduring back-to-back dire seasons.