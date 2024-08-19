One Giants Player is Gaining a Lot of Respect in the League

The New York Giants‘ second preseason game against the Houston Texans on August 17 wasn’t pretty, with the Giants falling 10-28 and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones looking out of sorts. But, looking at the Giants’ preseason to date, there’s one shining star that fans can point to for some hope going into the regular season. One Giants player is getting a lot of respect across the NFL for his preseason performances with the team.

One Giants Player is Getting a Lot of Respect

Going into the new season, New York Giants fans can breathe a little sigh of relief that they have wide receiver Malik Nabers in the fold. Nabers’ field time against the Texans was impressive. He caught four passes in limited action and covered 54 yards. One play was especially stunning, where around the boundary. It’s not a first for Nabers, either. With plays like this one, Nabers can’t carry the team, but he can hopefully help compensate for some of the weak spots on the current Giants roster.

Nabers is also getting praise from those in the league. NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger posted on social media that he was quite impressed by Nabers’ abilities, saying that the player “makes every catch look easy using a variety of acrobatic skills.” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post is also impressed and commented that Nabers took “the explosiveness that he has shown in training camp and joint practices into the preseason in a 28-10 loss to the Texans.”

Malik Nabers’ Seems to Be Over His Ankle Injury

Thankfully, with Nabers’ showing against the Texans, it appears he’s over his ankle injury. Nabers missed a few days of practice the week leading up to the Texans game due to the injury, but on August 14, he told reporters that he was “feeling good” and should be healthy for the Giants’ September 8 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I don’t think it’s really nothing too serious, though. Just typical things that happen with the ankle when you play football, you play basketball. Nothing too serious,” he said via Giants.com. “It feels good, getting back healthy. Just continuing with the rehab.”

At the time, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll also told reporters that Nabers’ injury wasn’t a big one.

“He’s good,” Daboll said. “Well keep him down today. He’ll go out there and do stretch, but he’s good. He’ll be good. It’s not long term or anything like that.” When pushed on whether the injury was a sprain, Daboll said, “I mean, he’s got an ankle. It’s nothing serious.”

In the same August 14 press conference, Nabers discussed his time on the field in the Giants’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

“I played really good, played fast,” he said. “Knew my route discipline, knew my alignment. But still things to work on. Had a few nick-ups. But that’s what the preseason is for, just to get everything right before week one. So, I think I played pretty fast, got open pretty good. So, gave my coaches a lot of confidence.”