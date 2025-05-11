Giants Predicted to Make Surprise Quarterback Move

The New York Giants have been in quarterback turmoil ever since they parted ways with Daniel Jones last season, but now, they have a full quarterback room. In fact, in a roundup of all the NFL teams and their post-draft positions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN gives the team major props for improving their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 season.

“No reason to beat around the bush. The Giants added three quarterbacks this offseason: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart,” he states. “New York ended last season with Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle at QB. The idea is to have Wilson and Winston handle most (if not all) of the work, with DeVito as insurance. This will provide Dart with the NFL equivalent of a redshirt year. It’s not perfect for the Giants, but it’s an upgrade on how they ended last season.”

So, that’s the good news, but Wilson is currently on a one-year contract, earning a base salary of $2 million, a signing bonus of $8 million and a workout bonus of $500,000, according to Spotrac. So, the future of the franchise is still in question when it comes to their quarterback position. Now, one NFL analyst and expert is making a bold prediction about the Giants’ quarterback future.

Analyst Predicts When the Giants Will Look for a New Quarterback

In a May 9 article for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon looks at each team’s urgency after 2025 NFL draft to land a solid quarterback. For methodology, he looked mainly at “age, trajectory, experience, contract, injury history and the state of the team.”

In the feature, he rattles off a handful of “prime candidates to pursue a new franchise quarterback next offseason (if not sooner).”

The Giants are actually on the opposite end of the spectrum. He names New York as a team that’s probably not in the market for a quarterback until 2027 or later, which is pretty surprising, considering that Wilson may not be with the team past one year. Of course, they do have Dart, but it’s not a given that he will be the franchise quarterback in the future, either.

“Even if Russell Wilson doesn’t pan out, it’ll likely be a while before they test and draw conclusions on rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart,” he notes in he feature. “Don’t expect the Giants to dive back in on a quarterback for at least a few more years.”

NFL Expert Loves One New York Giants Pick

In a May 9 feature for ESPN, a panel of experts discuss some of the biggest moments of the draft. “We asked more than a dozen of our NFL experts to weigh in with their opinions on everything that went down in Green Bay,” they explain.

For the Giants, Matt Bowen loves the team’s pick of edge Abdul Carter. Bowen names that choice his early pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“With Carter’s explosive traits, he will consistently attack the edges of offensive tackles. The Giants can also scheme for him out of loaded fronts to get the pass-rush matchups they want. Sack numbers count with this award, which shouldn’t be a problem for Carter.