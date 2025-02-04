Giants Predicted to Land Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback for the new season, and while they’ll have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might want a quarterback with more experience.

The franchise parted ways with Daniel Jones during the season, and he’s currently with the Minnesota Vikings with his fate yet to be determined. But, it’s possible the Giants will strike a big deal during the offseason to bring on a quarterback with even more veteran experience than Jones.

Giants Quarterback Option Has Experience

NFL expert and analyst Cody Benjamin has a January 28 feature published for CBS Sports in which he proposes a handful of major quarterback trades for the offseason. In the piece, Benjamin states that “several high-profile starters are on track to become free agents in March, and a number of others could also be available via trade.” With that in mind, Benjamin looks at 17 quarterbacks and finds them new teams.

He also adds that the 2025 offseason “could be a big wave of big-name activity at the position.”

For the Giants, Benjamin sends veteran signal-called Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers to the team. Wilson, of course, won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, so he would come with a lot of experience in the winning department.

“The G-Men reportedly had eyes on Wilson before the former Super Bowl champion signed with Pittsburgh, and now that Daniel Jones is gone, they could use his veteran arm again,” he states in the feature. “We think the Las Vegas Raiders could leapfrog New York via trade for a top rookie quarterback, putting the club in desperation mode.”

If Wilson does go to the Giants, or elsewhere, Benjamin also predicted Carson Wentz to the Steelers, stating, “Wentz, who began his NFL career in Pennsylvania, could offer Steel City size, grit and experience.”

Russell Wilson ‘Has Long Had an Interest in Playing in New York’

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports also thinks Wilson might be the best starting quarterback option for the Giants. He believes the Giants could target Kirk Cousins if he’s cut by the Falcons but that “they don’t have a lot of tradeable assets and can’t afford to give up any draft picks for short-term solutions.” So, if Cousins does become a free agent, Vacchanio doesn’t think he’ll settle for the Giants.

Wilson, he notes in a January 17 piece, “has long had an interest in playing in New York and even paid a visit to the Giants at the start of free agency last March. While he’s not a long-term option, and certainly hasn’t played like he’s in his prime anymore, the 36-year-old could bring some consistency to the position for the Giants — something they haven’t had in a while.”

Regarding the whole Wilson idea, Stephen Lebitsch of Sports Illustrated says that the best case for the Giants would be to “lean into Wilson from the jump in 2025 and then segue into whatever rookie prospect they secure in the draft.”

Lebitsch adds, “The chances of a team jumping the Giants for one of the coveted names seem a bit overblown, as the two franchises ahead of them could have convictions on a generational player of their own.