Giants QB Russell Wilson Dubbed New York’s ‘Impact’ Player

As the new season approaches, New York Giants fans can be cautiously optimistic that the team will do better than in 2025. Of course, that doesn’t say much, since the Giants’ record in 2024 was 3-14. It won’t take much to beat that. But, the team has a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and they also have a head coach in Brian Daboll desperate to prove his worth heading into what will likely be his final season if the team doesn’t turn around.

Dalton Wasserman at PFF has released a tally of the biggest impact offseason acquisition for each NFL team based on PFF data and research, and he praises the New York Giants for snagging one of their key players for 2025.

The Best Offseason Acquisition for the New York Giants

In the feature, Wasserman names center Wilson the best get for the Giants in 2025. It’s a no-brainer that Wilson could make the difference this year. But, will he? That’s what we’ll find out come fall.

Wasswerman notes that Wilson had a 97.3 deep passing grade in 2024, which was the highest in NFL.

“Russell Wilson brings his patented moon ball to Gotham City after leading the NFL with a 97.3 deep passing grade last season,” Wasserman states. “Even with the addition of superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants struggled to throw the ball downfield last season. As a team, they recorded just a 67.4 deep passing grade in 2024, 4th-worst in the NFL.”

So, there’s much room for improvement, and hopefully Wilson will get them there.

Grading the New York Giants’ New Roster

In a different piece, Trevor Sikkema of PFF grades all of the NFL teams for what moves they’re made during the offseason.

He gives the Giants a B-. While that’s not great, at least it wasn’t lower.

“The Giants took swings at quarterbacks Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford in the trade market, and even called up to No. 1 overall for Cam Ward. But they were forced to settle for Jaxson Dart at the back end of Round 1,” he states in the piece. “Defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were great additions via free agency for a defense that earned a 52.2 PFF coverage grade last season.”

The good news is that Sikkema believes that “the Giants’ draft was very good overall, earning an A- in PFF’s draft grades.”

The team with the top grade was the Chicago Bears, getting an A+ grade.

“It was an ideal offseason for the Bears,” Sikkema notes. “They made huge splashes in their coaching staff, not just with Ben Johnson as head coach but also with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. They then traded for or signed Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman to solidify their starting offensive line.”

The team with the worst grade in the NFL, according to Sikkema, is the New Orleans Saints, who received a D-.

“It’s hard not to be harsh about the Saints’ offseason,” Sikkema states. “Unless you love the Kellen Moore hire at head coach — which was a good addition but not an immediate fix — there isn’t much to praise.”