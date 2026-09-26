Giants Reveal QB Plans Following Jaxson Dart Injury Update

With the latest injury news on second-year QB Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants have new plans at quarterback. Dart, the No. 25 overall pick out of Ole Miss in 2025, tore his MCL and meniscus Monday night against the Rams. He’s set to have season-ending surgery, and the Giants will have to turn elsewhere at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Giants backup QB Jameis Winston replaced Dart on Monday night and will go forward as the starter. The only other option New York currently has at the position is Jake Haener, a former fourth-round pick out of Fresno State by the Saints in 2023. Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints in 2024, but has thrown a total of 39 passes in the NFL. Currently, Haener is on New York’s practice squad, but he can be elevated to serve as the backup on game days.

On Friday, Giants HC John Harbaugh revealed the team’s plans at quarterback going forward as they deal with the fallout from Dart’s injury.

Giants HC John Harbaugh Reveals Quarterback Plans Following Jaxson Dart’s Injury

“We’re in the process [of adding a quarterback],” Harbaugh said. “That’s really all I can probably say right now. We’re going to have to do that. Whether we can do it before the game [against the Titans] or not I don’t know. But we’re working on that, it’s important to us.”

The Giants have been connected to many free agent quarterbacks, as well as potential trade targets across the league. As you might expect, there isn’t a playoff-caliber quarterback just waiting to be snatched up by a team in need, but New York does have options ranging from veterans with starting experienced to high-upside young quarterbacks who didn’t work out in their current situation.

In the meantime, the Giants need a backup for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Harbaugh confirmed Haener will fill that role, and he expressed his confidence in the Giants’ new backup.

“Jake [Haener] will be the backup Sunday, yes,” Harbaugh added. “[I have] a lot of faith [in Haener]. He can really throw it, man. I mean, I just watched him out here today. He was — you guys probably saw him a little bit earlier — he fires that thing around, he knows the offense. I have a ton of faith in him. That’s why we’re okay with it for this game, you know? But going forward, we just can’t have two [quarterbacks on the roster], you know? So we’ll be adding guys.”

Jaxson Dart’s Injury Will Have a Cascading Effect for the New York Giants

Dart will presumably return healthy next season, but it puts the Giants in a state of limbo. If they do target one of the aforementioned young quarterbacks with potential, there’s always the chance they play well. If so, that could create an awkward quarterback competition when Dart returns next summer.

More likely, New York will sign a veteran who can get them through the season, or at least provide more experience behind Winston. In that case, wins could be few and far between.