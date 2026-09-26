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Giants Reveal QB Plans Following Jaxson Dart Injury Update

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Giants HC John Harbaugh
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 10: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants speaks with media after minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 10, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

With the latest injury news on second-year QB Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants have new plans at quarterback. Dart, the No. 25 overall pick out of Ole Miss in 2025, tore his MCL and meniscus Monday night against the Rams. He’s set to have season-ending surgery, and the Giants will have to turn elsewhere at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Giants backup QB Jameis Winston replaced Dart on Monday night and will go forward as the starter. The only other option New York currently has at the position is Jake Haener, a former fourth-round pick out of Fresno State by the Saints in 2023. Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints in 2024, but has thrown a total of 39 passes in the NFL. Currently, Haener is on New York’s practice squad, but he can be elevated to serve as the backup on game days.

On Friday, Giants HC John Harbaugh revealed the team’s plans at quarterback going forward as they deal with the fallout from Dart’s injury.

Giants HC John Harbaugh Reveals Quarterback Plans Following Jaxson Dart’s Injury

Giants QB Jaxson Dart
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“We’re in the process [of adding a quarterback],” Harbaugh said. “That’s really all I can probably say right now. We’re going to have to do that. Whether we can do it before the game [against the Titans] or not I don’t know. But we’re working on that, it’s important to us.”

The Giants have been connected to many free agent quarterbacks, as well as potential trade targets across the league. As you might expect, there isn’t a playoff-caliber quarterback just waiting to be snatched up by a team in need, but New York does have options ranging from veterans with starting experienced to high-upside young quarterbacks who didn’t work out in their current situation.

In the meantime, the Giants need a backup for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Harbaugh confirmed Haener will fill that role, and he expressed his confidence in the Giants’ new backup.

“Jake [Haener] will be the backup Sunday, yes,” Harbaugh added. “[I have] a lot of faith [in Haener]. He can really throw it, man. I mean, I just watched him out here today. He was — you guys probably saw him a little bit earlier — he fires that thing around, he knows the offense. I have a ton of faith in him. That’s why we’re okay with it for this game, you know? But going forward, we just can’t have two [quarterbacks on the roster], you know? So we’ll be adding guys.”

Jaxson Dart’s Injury Will Have a Cascading Effect for the New York Giants

Giants QB Jake Haener with the Saints in 2025.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 04: Jake Haener #3 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Dart will presumably return healthy next season, but it puts the Giants in a state of limbo. If they do target one of the aforementioned young quarterbacks with potential, there’s always the chance they play well. If so, that could create an awkward quarterback competition when Dart returns next summer.

More likely, New York will sign a veteran who can get them through the season, or at least provide more experience behind Winston. In that case, wins could be few and far between.

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Giants’ Injury Update on Jaxson Dart is ‘Worse Than Anticipated’: Report

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Giants Reveal QB Plans Following Jaxson Dart Injury Update

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