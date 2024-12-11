Giants Make Major Quarterback Change Ahead of Ravens

The New York Giants will likely need to make a quarterback change going into their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The New York Giants are heading into what’s likely to be a very difficult game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 15. For the past two weeks, they’ve stuck with Drew Lock as their quarterback. Of course, franchise quarterback Daniel Jones has parted ways with the team, so right now, the Giants are leaning on their backups.

After Giants head coach Brian Daboll initially said during a press conference on Monday, December 9, that he was going with Lock as quarterback, now, there’s been a change.

Drew Lock Likely Won’t Start Against the Ravens

When the Giants take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Lock won’t be their starting quarterback. Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, “Drew Lock has a heel injury and is wearing a boot. That means it’s back to Tommy DeVito on Sunday as the starting quarterback vs. the Ravens.”

“Wonder if that boot has secret game-winning powers. Time to be magical,” one fan jokingly commented in response to Schwartz’s post.

Dan Salomone of the Giants’ website also confirmed the news, posting on X, “Brian Daboll said QB Drew Lock is in a boot with a heel injury. Tommy DeVito will take his reps at practice today and would start Sunday vs. Ravens if Lock can’t play.”

So, hometown boy DeVito will likely step up. Fans, chances are, will be divided on the pick, since even though DeVito is a local favorite, some don’t think he’s cut out for leading the Giants. Either way, it’s going to be a challenging game for the Giants without a franchise quarterback going into a matchup against the great Jackson.

Giants vs. Ravens Predictions

The New York Giants are 2-11 heading into their game against the Ravens, while Baltimore is 8-5.

The Giants are 14.5-point home underdogs to Baltimore per ESPN, which is biggest spread they’ve had at home since 1966. USA Today has them a 15-point home underdog.

NFL analyst and expert Jon Alfano of Sports Illustrated says that the Giants have “nothing to lose” against the Ravens.

“The Giants are essentially waiting for the season to end, as they’re now 2-11 and riding an eight-game losing streak,” he wrote in a December 11 feature. “They’ve also dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, including to their best players such as defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.”

He added that while “it would be very easy for the Giants to just give up on the rest of the season,” the team is “still playing for pride, and the fact they have nothing to lose adds a unique element to the matchup.”

What’s interesting is that even though this game might not mean a ton to the Giants, it means a lot to the Ravens. Their 8-5 record isn’t nearly as perfect as they would like, and they’ve struggled with some unexpected losses, such as against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Losing another game to a team with a losing record like the Giants would be an irreversible blow to their season.