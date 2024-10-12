Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Could Sign With Another NFL Team

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been giving fans a show on the field, as he’s earned the second-best start of his career, throwing 1,138 yards and six touchdowns during the Giants’ first five games. Jones’ good showing could leave Giants general manager Joe Schoen in a bind when he has to figure out whether to keep Jones during the offseason, and it could lead to interest from other NFL teams if the Giants let him walk.

“Jones would have a pretty significant market if he doesn’t fully implode the rest of this season,” Austen Bundy of FanSided Sports notes in an October 10 feature about NFL teams that could be interested in signing Jones for the 2025 season.

Jones Has a Chance to Be ‘Solid Bridge’ in Carolina

Bundy names the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 most likely team to have an interest in signing Jones. Bundy notes that while “season-starter Bryce Young has been disappointing to say the least after a little more than a season with the Panthers,” Young could possibly “still be the future but after seeing backup Andy Dalton ball out over the last three weeks, Young could be easy trade bait for any of the passer-needy teams mentioned here.”

As for Jones staying with the Giants, Bundy writes that the quarterback will turn 37 this year and that “bringing him back for another year could be risky regardless of how well he does this season.”

“Jones would offer a veteran presence (albeit a decade less experienced) and could be a solid bridge for Young if he isn’t traded,” Bundy added. “Carolina’s first-round selection next year is far too valuable to waste on another hopeful swing at quarterback.”

Bundy’s No. 2 landing spot for Jones is the New Orleans Saints. He says that with quarterback Derek Carr out with a torn oblique, rookie Spencer Rattler is getting some time on the field, but “if he fails, then New Orleans might be in a tough spot moving forward.” Also, the Panthers can “get out of Carr’s contract after this season,” if they wish.

“It would make sense for the Saints to exchange an older veteran for a younger one, especially since Jones has shown he can rebound from a devastating injury,” Bundy noted. “He wouldn’t be a permanent solution but he could offer a bridge year or two for Rattler to fully develop if things don’t work out in the few opportunities he’ll get this season.”

Bundy’s other picks for Jones are the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

NFL Analyst Predicts Jones and the Giants Will Win in Week 6

Jones and the Giants are 2-3 after upsetting the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Sunday, October 6.

In an October 11 feature about “bold predictions” going into Week 6 on the NFL’s official website, analyst and expert Marc Ross predicts that Jones and the Giants could beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Giants head coach Brian Daboll has Daniel Jones playing competent football once again, but Big Blue fans are still waiting for that huge breakout game. How about Sunday night?” Ross stated. “In prime time, where Jones is historically bad (1-13), he delivers his second career win under the lights against the Bengals’ 31st-ranked scoring defense by posting his first game with at least three pass TDs since rookie season while racking up 300 total yards.”