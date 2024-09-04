Giants Have a New Quarterback Option to Replace Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are heading into the 2024 season with some questions surrounding their franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones. With the college football season underway, one star college quarterback is being floated around as an option to replace Jones in 2025.

Carson Beck Has the ‘Prototypical Build and Arm’ to Deliver

Kyle Crabbs, NFL Draft Lead for The 33rd Team, has a September 2 feature out about the college football players most likely to be selected early in the 2025 draft.

In the article, he starts with the New York Giants. He believes the team’s answer to their quarterback woes could be in Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Crabbs also says the Giants have created a “viable exit window” for Jones in 2025.

“The New York Giants’ experience this offseason was highlighted courtesy of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ and the team’s interest in addressing their quarterback situation was not necessarily subtle,” he wrote. “With the Giants choosing not to restructure the contract of QB Daniel Jones this offseason, the team is entering into a viable exit window starting in 2025.”

He added, “Assuming New York lands with the No. 1 overall pick, the bigger question will be which members of the football operations are still in-house to make this selection. Beck has the prototypical build and arm that most coaches will point to as a solid starting point. But it’s the command of the game that Beck draws wide praise for, and that should move the needle the most for quarterback-hungry teams like the Giants.”

Last season with Georgia, Beck threw for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ towering 34-3 win over Clemson on August 31.

Shedeur Sanders is Another Option

In a separate feature about the top players going into the 2024 college football season, Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports picked a different star quarterback to come to New York: Shedeur Sanders of Colorado.

“After missing out on the three blue-chip QB prospects in the 2024 class, the Giants decided to punt on the rest of the group and ride with Daniel Jones for at least one more year,” Easterling stated in the August 29 feature. “Sanders’ 2023 film was a roller-coaster, but if he’s able to improve his decision-making and consistency, he’s got the physical talent and intangibles to make a big jump this season, which could launch him into the top-five conversation.”

Easterling has Beck going to the Tennessee Titans, noting that “Beck has shown flashes of potential that could make him the first one off the board, and worthy of a top-five pick.”

Both Beck and Sanders are hot names in college football this season. On ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday, September 4,” NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said his No. 1 quarterback prospect for the 2025 draft is currently a tie between Sanders and Beck.

Kiper also said he was impressed by Beck’s grind, stating, “Carson Beck was [ranked] 234, on the big board coming out of high school when they ranked them. Twenty-two quarterbacks were ranked ahead of Carson Beck. Look where he is now. He developed. He watched. He sat. He learned, and he’s only 21 years old.”

Beck turns 22 in November.