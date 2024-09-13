Giants Quarterback Floated as Tua Tagovailoa Replacement Option

The Miami Dolphins had a rough night against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 12, and it wasn’t just because they lost, 31-10. Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured during the game and diagnosed with the third concussion of his NFL career. Now, NFL analysts and experts are already making their recommendations for a Tagovailoa replacement, and New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock is being named as an “option.”

Drew Lock Named ‘Under-the-Radar’ Miami Dolphins Quarterback Option

In a September 13 feature naming “quarterback options for the Dolphins if Tagovailoa is sidelined,” James Trefry of USA Today’s Dolphins Wire listed Lock, 27, as a possible “under-the-radar” fit for Miami. Lock, of course, is currently one of three Giants quarterbacks, the other two being franchise quarterback Daniel Jones and backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

“A former second-round selection for the Denver Broncos, Lock is an under-the-radar option for the Dolphins,” Trefry stated. “Lock spent his first three years with the Broncos before being included in a blockbuster trade to Seattle that involved quarterback Russell Wilson. After losing the competition for the starting job in Seattle to Geno Smith, Lock is now currently backing up Daniel Jones on the New York Giants.”

Lock’s career stats include 469 completions on 786 attempts, 5,283 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Trefry went on to state that the Giants were “demolished in Week 1 by the Minnesota Vikings” and that “Jones struggled mightily.” He noted that even with “harsh criticism aimed at Jones, the Giants have shown no real intention to move on from him, meaning Lock could still be an expendable piece for them.”

“Lock probably won’t be one of the first names the Dolphins inquire about, but he might not be a difficult player to acquire considering the lackluster situation the Giants find themselves in as a franchise,” Trefry added. “Unless things drastically turn around in the next two weeks, the Giants (are) probably looking at another lost season, making draft picks more important than backup quarterback depth.”

He concluded by saying that Lock “hasn’t been given a true opportunity as starting quarterback since his time with the Broncos. This Dolphins job could be the break he’s been waiting for if the stars align and a deal is made to bring him to South Beach.”