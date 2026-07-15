NFL Executive Makes Bold Prediction for Giants WR Malik Nabers

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers may not be 100 percent as he works his way back from multiple surgeries on his knee.

Yet, it hasn’t changed how he’s perceived around the NFL.

ESPN on Wednesday released its annual rankings of the league’s top receivers. While Nabers did not crack the top 10, he did receive honorable mention for his performance the last two seasons.

“He’s easily a top-10 receiver,” said an unnamed AFC executive. “The knee situation is worrisome, but hopefully he bounces back soon. But he can do everything you need.”

After a Pro Bowl rookie season, Nabers was limited to four games last year. He had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Nabers’ Return Still Unclear

Nabers, who turns 23 later this month, has had multiple procedures on his right knee since tearing his ACL last September.

At the time, the Giants expressed hope that Nabers would be ready to return Week 1. While Nabers’ rehab is reportedly progressing well, the team has yet to provide a definitive timetable for his return.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday on The Dominique Foxworth Show that Nabers will be “working his way into practice as camp gets started one way or another.”

The Giants open training camp on July 28 in West Virginia, with the first full-team practice starting the following day.

“He’s in a good place right now,” Harbaugh added.

Chase Tops Receiver Rankings for Second Straight Year

ESPN’s rankings were compiled through feedback from NFL executives, coaches and scouts, plus research and film study by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.

Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase topped the list for the second straight year, followed by Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown rounded out the top 5.

Cowboys teammates CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were the only representatives from the NFC East to crack the top 10, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively.