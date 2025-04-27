Giants’ Report Card; Compilation Of Analysts Grades On G-Men

It is commonly accepted that the New York Giants’ ruling tandem is in do-or-die mode. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are believed to be on the hot seat, but the duo did themselves a favor after ‘putting together a pretty damn good draft’.

The Giants made seven total selections this weekend, including two in the first round.

Almost every single outlet I looked at awarded the Giants an ‘A’ grade over the three days. Mel Kiper called it a ‘critical’ draft, while CBS Sports considered it a ‘dire’ situation for the tandem. The lowest grade I found came from Pro Football Network who gave the G-Men a measly ‘B’. Overall, based on the grades from seven different analysts, the Giants finished the 2025 NFL Draft with a GPA of 3.8.

Reasoning Behind The Highest Grades Given

Of the four ‘A’s’ awarded across the seven sources, none seemed more pumped up than The Ringer’s Danny Kelly. He loved that they stood their ground and selected Abdul Carter third overall. While he doesn’t love Jaxson Dart the prospect, he praised the deal the team made to move up and get him, saying they didn’t compromise too much capital.

“The Toledo product (Darius Alexander) is well built and twitchy, and when paired with Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, this Giants defensive line could really make life tough for opposing quarterbacks,” Kelly wrote. “I thought the fifth-round selection of Marcus Mbow was a massive value as well. The Purdue standout was my 47th-ranked player. All in all, Joe Schoen picked up a bevy of immediate contributors and a possible future starter at quarterback.”

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports was another one of the Giants’ big fans, writing “General manager Joe Schoen was in dire need of a home-run draft, and he went full Aaron Judge on draft weekend.” While he too was weary of the Dart selection, he gave almost every other prospect an individual grade of an ‘A’.

ESPN’s lead guy, Mel Kiper Jr., joined in the praise of Daboll and Schoen, but wrote a great deal about the Dart over Sanders dilemma.

“Running back Cam Skattebo can punish defenses between the tackles. Marcus Mbow is my favorite guard in the class, and the Giants got him nearly two rounds later than where I had him rated. Watch — he’ll find snaps on offense in 2025,” Kiper wrote. “This is a nice class from top to bottom. I won’t quibble too much with the front office’s preference for Dart over Sanders. Based on the quality of prospects in this group, it’s an A-.”

Pro Football Network’s ‘B’

Pro Football Network was the harshest of all sources I examined, laying down the law and handing out a ‘B’. The source calls the Dart pick ‘aggressive’ and ‘desperate’, and spent most of its characters ranting about the selection. PFN also drew some attention to Darius Alexander’s age (25) and his lack of power five competition.

“For better or worse, the ultimate ruling of the New York Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft class will be decided by Jaxson Dart’s outcome,” the website wrote. “If he becomes the franchise QB they believe he can be, then this class is a success. If Dart ends up being a bust, then it’ll be an irreconcilable stain on an otherwise excellent haul.”