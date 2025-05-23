Giants QB Russell Wilson Surprisingly Snubbed

The New York Giants have a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson, who brings a ton of pedigree to the team. The Giants agreed to terms with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback back in March, solidifying their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Signing a solid quarterback is something they had been trying to do ever since parting ways with Daniel Jones during the 2024 season.

Wilson brings plenty of experience and know-how to the New York Giants, and he has the backstory to prove it. Wilson started in a total of 199 regular-season games with the Seahawks (2012-21), Broncos (2022-23) and Steelers (2024). He also has a 99.8 career passer rating. Wilson has also won a Super Bowl, which is no little matter.

Now, Dalton Wasserman of PFF has a May 21 feature out naming the best NFL players over the age of 30 heading into the 2025 season. “The NFL continues to see superstar talent enter the league at younger and younger ages,” Wasserman noted. “But there’s still plenty of room for the grizzled veterans to make a weekly impact.”

What’s wild, though, is that in his tally of 30 players, Wilson isn’t on the list.

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson Doesn’t Make the Cut

In the feature, Wasserman names the 30 best NFL players over the age of 30. Nobody from the New York Giants’ roster made the cut, including Wilson. Sure, Wilson is getting near to the end of his NFL career, but it’s pretty surprising to see someone with his history not even make the top 30.

Wasserman’s pick for the No. 1 player over 30 in the NFL heading into 2025 is running back Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s 31, so he barely made the age cut.

“Henry’s age-30 season was nothing short of outstanding,” the NFL analyst and expert stated, adding that it includes the postseason, where “he led the NFL with a 93.5 rushing grade and forced 89 missed tackles — both league-highs. He continued to wear down defenses with 3.6 yards after contact per attempt. Until there’s clear evidence of decline, Henry and Lamar Jackson will remain the NFL’s most dangerous backfield duo.”

In a separate PFF feature published May 20, the outlet reveals their quarterback rankings going into the new season. In it, they have Wilson named as the No. 27 quarterback in the league.

“The clock is ticking on Wilson’s career. Now 36, he no longer has the mobility that once defined his game, and that limits his ceiling,” they state. “He still grades well and posted a 79.5 overall mark in 2024, but he struggles to generate the efficiency needed to sustain a high-level offense.”

The Best NFL Player Who Retired in His 40s

As for players who were in the NFL into their 40s, the NFL has a feature out naming their favorite NFL player over 40 of all time as the legendary George Blanda, who retired in 1976 at the age of 48.

“Along the course of his storied 26-year career as a quarterback and kicker, George Blanda amassed a myriad of records, some better than others,” the NFL stated in the piece. “Brett Favre was able to surpass Blanda’s record for the most interceptions all-time. If Blanda were alive today he’d likely be rooting for Mark Sanchez to overtake his other unsightly record – 42 interceptions … in a single season.”