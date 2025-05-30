Giants ‘Specimen’ UDFA Named ‘Rookie to Watch’ Entering 2025

The New York Giants focused on adding a plethora of offensive talent on the roster during the 2025 NFL Draft with the additions of Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, and Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone III.

Yet, one NFL analyst believes that one Giants’ undrafted free agent (UDFA), who was referred to as a ‘specimen’ at the WR position, is a rookie to watch entering the 2025 NFL season.

Giants UDFA WR Da’Quan Felton Named a Rookie to Watch Entering the 2025 NFL Season

The New York Giants’ passing game finally showed signs of life with the arrival of Malik Nabers in 2024, but the WR room isn’t exactly considered an elite group once you get past Nabers on the depth chart.

Well, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes Giants’ undrafted free agent WR Da’Quan Felton from Virginia Tech is a ‘rookie to watch’ over the next few months leading up to the 2025 NFL season.

Trapasso wrote, “The Giants have built a solid receiver room, headlined by the electric Malik Nabers. If New York is trying to diversify the position with size, Da’Quan Felton can be of use early in his NFL career. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds with 4.50-second speed in the 40-yard dash, the former Virginia Tech star is a specimen on the outside.”

The word specimen is normally reserved for players who possess elite physical traits at a specific position, which Felton has a strong argument to fall into that category with a 8.30 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at the receiver position.

Felton’s height (6’5”) and size (213 pounds) combined with a time of 4.50 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine certainly paint a favorable physical profile picture at the WR position entering the NFL.

Trapasso added, “In two seasons with the Hokies, he averaged a hefty 14.7 yards per snag on 70 catches. As a true boundary weapon who can win at all three levels — but mostly underneath and across the middle of the field — Felton can carve out a niche in camp and the preseason to make the necessary waves to make this team.”

Trapasso appropriately mentions some of his collegiate stats that speak to his potential upside in the NFL, but a player who saw his production drop from 667 yards and eight scores in 2023 to 360 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 at age 23 could explain why a player with such an impressive physical profile went undrafted a couple of months ago.

Can Da’Quan Felton Make an On-Field Impact in 2025?

One thing we can say definitively about this Giants’ offense is Malik Nabers will be the alpha in the WR room. Outside of that, arguments can be made for a multitude of players to emerge as the WR2 in this offense.

Wan’Dale Robinson projects as a very serviceable underneath YAC threat complement to Nabers while Darius Slayton is likely to continue as a competent vertical weapon in a WR3 role.

Yet, Felton could have a chance to compete with players like Jalin Hyatt, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Zach Pascal, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and others for a roster spot.

Felton faces an uphill battle, but if he can flash during training camp and the preseason, this talented rookie has a shot at making the roster in 2025.