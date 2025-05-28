Giants Reveal ‘Very Clear’ Plan for Jaxson Dart, QB Rotation at OTAs

The New York Giants hosted the media on day two of OTAs on May 28, and NYG beat reporters noticed a “very clear” QB plan for Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson and the general quarterback hierarchy early on.

“Very clear so far [that] the NYG QB order is Wilson, [Jameis] Winston, Dart and [Tommy] DeVito as the camp arm,” SNY’s Connor Hughes relayed on X. Adding that there was only “one rep for DeVito in each of the two team drills.”

Later, Hughes also noted that “Jaxson Dart might be third (for now), but he’s getting an abundance of work .. including some with the first team.”

Hughes reported 15 total snaps for Wilson (all with starters), 15 total snaps for Winston (mostly with backups) and 14 total snaps for Dart (mostly with backups). Winston and Dart both “sprinkled in” with the first team, per Hughes.

This general QB plan and rotation was also confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan after practice.

“Russell Wilson is the New York Giants’ clear-cut starting quarterback at organized team activities,” Raanan wrote on May 28. “That was apparent by the distribution of reps at Wednesday’s practice, the first such workout open to the media this year.”

“Wilson took most of the first-team snaps, with rookie Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston also sneaking in a few,” Raanan explained. “Tommy DeVito fit in for four third-team reps throughout the practice. [And] Dart… also worked mostly with the third-team offense. He took three reps with the starters during red zone drills — throwing a touchdown, running for another and tossing an interception on the final play of practice.”

Early Highlights From Giants OTAs Include Russell Wilson & Jaxson Dart

Keep in mind that the Giants mostly focused on red zone offense on May 28, starting each drill from the 10-yard line. This created an “abundance” of touchdowns, according to Hughes. The reporter noted the statistics for each quarterback.

Stats for #Giants QBs off first media-open OTA Russell Wilson: 1 of 4, TD in 7o7 || 5 of 7, 3 TD in 11o11 Jameis Winston: 1 of 3, INT || 5 of 10, 4 TD Jaxson Dart: 1 of 3, TD || 2 of 3, 2 TD, INT, 2 rushing TDs Tommy DeVito: 1 of 1, TD || 2 of 3, 2 TDs Should be noted: All… https://t.co/X64zldKIwr — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 28, 2025

In total, combining 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Wilson threw four touchdowns, completing 6-of-11 passing attempts.

Similarly, Winston threw four TDs, but was also intercepted once. He completed 6-of-13 passing attempts.

Dart was intercepted on the final play of practice, as Raanan reported above. On his first full day of OTAs, the rookie completed 3-of-6 passing attempts for three touchdowns, while also rushing for two TDs.

New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy voiced that the “best throw of day” was a “Russell Wilson fade TD to Darius Slayton.” Several others concurred, although some highlighted a TD connection between Dart and Jalin Hyatt as a close second.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Says Staff Has ‘Detailed’ QB Plan 2025 Group

Ahead of practice, Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed the QB plan for Dart, Wilson and Winston. After all, this is a crowded room and how these signal-callers get usage could determine a lot as we get closer and closer to Week 1.

“Brian Daboll said the quarterbacks will ‘all get reps,’” team reporter Dan Salomone reported on Wednesday. Relaying that Daboll added that “they have a ‘detailed plan’ with how they’re going to handle them.”

Daboll didn’t expand upon that “detailed plan,” but we got our first taste of it by watching team drills.

Wilson is the starter, while Dart is being eased in — despite getting some exposure with the first-team in small doses. Then there’s Winston, who appears to be the primary backup as of now, getting looks with the first- and second-team.