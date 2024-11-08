Giants Could Start Quarterback Tommy DeVito Over Daniel Jones

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll benched quarterback Daniel Jones towards the end of the team’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season, but Daboll insists Jones is still the team’s starting quarterback. However, many NFL analysts, experts and fans have their own take on whether Jones should still be the team’s go-to, and one sports radio personality thinks a different guy on the roster could, and should, take over.

Evan Roberts of radio station WFAN says he disagrees with the Giants coach and would rather see hometown guy Tommy DeVito get a shot at starting.

Radio Host Calls for Tommy DeVito to Get Play Time

“It’s not about Daniel Jones sucking. It’s not about him being mediocre,” Roberts said on the November 4 Evan & Tiki show. “It’s not even about him not giving them the best chance to win, because he does. It’s because, for the last six years, Daniel Jones’ best quality is making plays with his legs…and I feel like that’s unsustainable when you’re 2-7, when you’re not making the playoffs anymore, and you can’t afford to get this guy hurt because of what it does to your salary cap.”

He added, I’m at the point at 2-7 where if I’m running him out there because I think he gives us the best chance to win, I’m putting him in a position where he’s likely to get hurt, and I don’t think that’s a good decision anymore. So, I’m out on Daniel Jones… even though Brian Daboll has already announced that DJ is starting in Germany against the Panthers, I disagree with him. It’s time for Tommy DeVito.”

Co-host Tiki Barber disagrees with Roberts.

“You can’t just concede losing,” Barber said. “You can’t just say ‘I’m gonna put us in a worse position to try and win football games.’ What the Giants can’t do is put themselves more in no-man’s land. They’re kind of there now, because you know that Daniel Jones is likely not here for the future, but he still gives you the best chance to win. And Brian Daboll still wants to win. He’s coaching to try and win football games.”

ESPN Insider Isn’t Convinced Daniel Jones Will Start for the Rest of the Season

Even though Daboll said in a November 4 press conference that Jones is definitively the team’s starting quarterback, ESPN analyst Dan Graziano has spent some private time with the team and says he’s not convinced.

“After spending some time around the team over the weekend, I’m not convinced [Jones] is the locked-in starter for the rest of the season ahead of backup Drew Lock,” he said in a November 6 feature.

“The Giants barely let Jones throw the ball in the first half against the Commanders, and while he put up some good fourth-quarter numbers, New York was behind and had to throw,” Graziano added. “The Giants wanted to give Jones this season to determine whether he can still be their long-term answer at quarterback, but they could reach a point where they decide they’ve seen enough and are convinced to move in a different direction.”