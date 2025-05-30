Giants Starter Deemed a ‘Name to Know’ Who Could Turn Defense Into An Elite Group

The New York Giants roster on the defensive side of the ball certainly isn’t devoid of talent featuring players like Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Bobby Okereke, Jevon Holland, and No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — Abdul Carter — on the roster.

Yet, one ESPN NFL analyst pinpointed another Giants’ starter as a ‘name to know’ entering the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Deonte Banks Listed as a ‘Name to Know’ Who Could Elevate This Defense Into a Top 10 Unit in 2025

When a player starts fast out of the gates with a great rookie season but enters a sophomore slump that makes the organization question his future with the franchise — then he certainly feels like a name to know entering the season.

When that player could be the difference between the defense becoming an elite group, then he sounds like a pivotal player to the team’s success in 2025.

Well, ESPN NFL Analyst Benjamin Solak labeled Giants CB Deonte Banks as a player who could elevate this New York defense into a top-10 unit in 2025, if he returns to his 2023 form.

Solak wrote, “Cornerback is a hard position. As a rookie in 2023, Banks looked like a rising star. (Read about Wiggins above and just switch the names.) But Banks’ sophomore campaign was plagued with mental lapses, unnecessary risks and lost 50-50 balls. The Giants hit on their slot corner (Dru Phillips), added a starting safety (Jevon Holland) and snagged a new CB1 in free agency (Paulson Adebo). So a return to 2023 form for Banks could well elevate the Giants’ secondary to top-10 levels. And if you start doing the math on a defense with a top-10 pass rush and a top-10 secondary …”

Banks did struggle a bit more in man coverage situations last year. He saw his PFF man coverage grade drop by more than seven points from his rookie year to last season. The second-year corner registered no interceptions in 2024 after picking off two passes his rookie season. Additionally, Banks saw his total tackles drop from 64 in 2023 to 52 last season.

Essentially, Banks saw his production and effectiveness drop across the board in 2024. This certainly puts the spotlight on Banks to revert back to his formidable rookie form this year after the Giants revamped a vast majority of the secondary this offseason.

Can This New York Giants Defense Become an Elite Unit in 2025?

One of the best pass-rushing units in the league, which already features players like Dexter Lawrence, Brians Burns, and Kayvon Thibadeaux, added an elite prospect in Abdul Carter — which could make this a truly special group in 2025.

Yet, one factor that will help this special collection of talent up front reach their true potential is if this secondary can hold up in coverage consistently long enough to allow time for these pass-rushers to get home to the quarterback.

The addition of Paulson Adebo at cornerback crucial because it could give the Giants a great starting cornerback duo… if Banks improves in 2025.

Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin look like a quality starting duo as safety and Dru Phillips looks like a quality nickel in the NFL.

One could make a strong argument that Banks is possibly the key to this defense becoming an elite unit in 2025.