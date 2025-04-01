Giants Could Throw QB Curveball Even After Russell Wilson Signing

Hi, Subscriber

The New York Giants made a big deal with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for the new season, but they may not be done.

The New York Giants mean business when it comes to their quarterback roster heading into the 2025 season, and it’s a good thing, because it’s really a make or break year for the franchise. Head coach Brian Daboll knows his days are numbered if he doesn’t deliver this time around, and one of the main things he did during the offseason was lock in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to head up the squad.

Wilson signed a one year, $10.5 million contract with the New York Giants, including an $8 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. The Giants also have Jameis Winston on their quarterback roster. But, that doesn’t meant there isn’t room for more.

Giants Could Surprise the League

Wilson is only singed to a one-year deal, and even if he performs well, which has been the case for Wilson as of late, he’s not a guy looking to play ball forever at this phase in his caeer. So, it would be wise for the Giants to still invest in their quarterback of the future.

When the team signed Wilson, some NFL experts and analysts thought the team would skip going with a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft. There’s a growing idea that the Giants may go with a different position for their No.3 pick and draft a quarterback later in the draft.

Before singing Wilson, it was believed that the Giants would draft superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado quarterback even donned Giants-themed cleats before the team’s Alamo Bowl matchup.

It appears Sanders still thinks it’s going to happen, and he probably doesn’t have that idea of nowhere. Speaking to a fan in a video released by Dov Kleiman on X on Monday, March 31, he’s seen replying, “Yeah. That’s what it is,” when asked if he’s going to the Giants.

“Oh Boy: Shedeur Sanders seems to confirm he’s going to be drafted by the Giants,” Kleiman stated. “Sanders would thrive under Brian Daboll’s leadership.”

Giants General Manager Weights In on QBs

Time will tell what the Giants do when it comes to their No. 3 pick in the draft. Speaking to the media on Monday, March 31, Giants GM Joe Schoen didn’t really give into the temptation to spill the beans on what the Giants will do in the draft.

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com noted in a March 31 piece that Schoen said, “We can go any which direction. It doesn’t force you into a corner or force you to have to take something based on need.”

Novozinsky added that, “This change in tone comes after months of speculation that the Giants would select Shedeur Sanders, who some scouts believe is closer to most Day 2 prospects than he is to No. 1 QB prospect Cam Ward.”

He continued, stating, “Multiple people across the league wondered if the Giants had soured on the idea of drafting Sanders after the Winston signing. The Wilson signing only added fuel to that.”

Sanders will throw at the Colorado Pro Day on Friday, April 4, but Daboll won’t be present, because he likes to watch potential quarterback hires at private workouts.

