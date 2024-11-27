Giants’ Tommy DeVito Gets Support After Classless Taunting

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito didn’t have the best game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now, he’s listed as questionable to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving due to injury. That might seem like a lot of negatives for the New Jersey guy, but there’s at least one NFL star who’s coming to DeVito’s defense.

During the Giants’ game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to make fun of DeVito by doing Tommy Cutlets’ signature hand gesture during the 30-7 win. Not everyone was cool with the move.

Baker Mayfield’s Mocking of New York Giants’ Tommy DeVito Didn’t Rest Well With Everyone

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone took to social media to give this thoughts on Mayfield’s move.

“Ay bro, did that a little too aggressive for my liking 🤨,” Anzalone posted alongside with the video of Mayfield doing DeVito’s signature move after scoring a rushing touchdown.

After the game, Mayfield was asked about the most in a postgame press conference and said that he was paying tribute to DeVito.

“It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy,” Mayfield said, adding that DeVito is a “good dude” and that “most of the time, I don’t know what I’m going to do so” and that it was “spontaneous stuff. New York fans love Tommy here, so give ’em something they like.”

But, let’s get real. Mayfield doing that move as a “tribute” to DeVito seems like a stretch, and Anzalone didn’t seem to buy it.

After the game, DeVito was also asked about Mayfield’s celebration and said he didn’t know it happened until someone told him after the game.

“I honestly really didn’t know until somebody just mentioned it in the locker room,” DeVito said in a press conference immediately following the game. “They were having a good game. They celebrated. It is what it is. It kind of happened last year and it’s going to happen, I guess.”

Ay bro, did that a little too aggressive for my liking 🤨 https://t.co/t8R2AOZN0V — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) November 24, 2024

Tommy DeVito on His ‘First Time Playing in a While’

On Tuesday, November 26, DeVito spoke with media about his injured arm. He said it was “sore,” adding, “My whole body’s kind of sore. First time playing in a while, took a couple shots. It’s not even 48 hours, so things are still kind of just settling in.”

DeVito also said that despite the injury, “the plan is to play” the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys.

“We’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” he added. “Hopefully wake up feeling a little bit better after I get some more treatment today. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

However, according to NFL analyst and expert Madison Williams of Sports Illustrated, “It’s highly expected for DeVito to miss Thursday’s game, meaning Drew Lock would fill in for him.”

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports also calls DeVito a “longshot” to play the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to play in place of Dak Prescott, making this a franchise quarterback-less game.

“Both the Giants’ and Cowboys’ seasons have included plenty of quarterback issues and drama,” Williams stated, “and it’s possible America will witness a third-string quarterback matchup on Thanksgiving.”