Giants Trade Pitch Sends Quarterback With ‘Youth, Experience’ to New York

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, September 26, and the team is 1-3 heading into Week 5, which is drumming up the perennial chatter about possible quarterback additions. Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones played well against the Cowboys, completing 72.5% of his passes, at 29-of-40, for 281 yards, and the score was tight at 20-15, but fans are getting restless with the team, in general.
In an October 2 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Kristopher Knox suggests the Giants target Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson.
Zach Wilson Could Be a ‘Sensible Target’ for the New York Giants
In the piece, Knox writes that while Broncos quarterback Bo Nix “hasn’t played particularly well this season,” he has “won each of his last two starts, and the longer the Broncos remain competitive with the rookie under center, the less likely it is that third-string quarterback Zach Wilson will see the field.”
Wilson, a 2021 No. 2 pick, tops Knox’s tally of quarterbacks “because of his combination of youth and experience.”
“While Wilson hasn’t played at a high level in the NFL, he has started 33 games,” Knox stated. “This makes him a better potential bridge/spot-starter than Young. He’s also just 25 years old, which gives him more long-term value than Russell Wilson. The caveat with the latter point is that the veteran will be a free agent in 2025.”
Knox writes that he believes Wilson could be a good pick for a variety of NFL teams, whether they’re looking for “a short-or long-term solution.”
That’s where the Giants come in. He calls Wilson a “sensible target for the New York Giants, who have seen exactly one good game out of Daniel Jones this season and still don’t know if he can be their future.”
Knox also selected the Rams as a possible landing spot for Wilson, to help them “work out a succession plan behind Stafford.”
This isn’t the first time Knox has been sweet on the idea of Wilson coming to the Giants. In a September 25 trade block feature, he said, “The New York Giants could be interested in the 25-year-old as a potential long-term developmental project.”
Brian Daboll: ‘I’m Proud of the Young Man’
Before anyone jumps on the idea of Wilson coming to the Giants, note that Giants head coach Brian Daboll has publicly praised Jones’ performance on the field.
“Three games in a row, I’m proud of the young man,” Daboll said in a postgame press conference on September 27. “He’s made good decisions. He’s thrown the ball where he needs to throw the ball. The last play to (wide receiver Jalin) Hyatt, that’s a heave it down there and see if we get a DPI (defensive pass interference) or we can go up and try to make a play.”
Daboll added that Jones, “I thought, for three games he’s been locked in. He’s played well. He’s seeing the field. He’s delivered the ball where he needs to. Again, we had some opportunities to continue drives today, as well. I’m proud of how he’s performed, how he’s prepared. He’s done a nice job for us.”
