Giants Trade Pitch Sends Quarterback With ‘Youth, Experience’ to New York

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, September 26, and the team is 1-3 heading into Week 5, which is drumming up the perennial chatter about possible quarterback additions. Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones played well against the Cowboys, completing 72.5% of his passes, at 29-of-40, for 281 yards, and the score was tight at 20-15, but fans are getting restless with the team, in general.

In an October 2 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Kristopher Knox suggests the Giants target Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson Could Be a ‘Sensible Target’ for the New York Giants

In the piece, Knox writes that while Broncos quarterback Bo Nix “hasn’t played particularly well this season,” he has “won each of his last two starts, and the longer the Broncos remain competitive with the rookie under center, the less likely it is that third-string quarterback Zach Wilson will see the field.”

Wilson, a 2021 No. 2 pick, tops Knox’s tally of quarterbacks “because of his combination of youth and experience.”