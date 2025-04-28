Giants Supplement WR Position With Flurry of Post-Draft Signings: Report

After spending their first-round pick on rising star Malik Nabers in 2024, the New York Giants focused on other areas of the roster in the 2025 NFL Draft before absolutely hammering the wide receiver position with UDFA signings.

Per NorthJersey.com Giants reporter Art Stapleton, Big Blue has already brought in six different undrafted rookies at wide receiver, including Notre Dame’s Beaux Collins, Ole Miss teammate of Jaxson Dart, Antwane “Juice” Wells, and Gardner-Webb speedster Jordan Bly.

ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan even noted that the latter earned a “$5K signing bonus.”

The final three Giants UDFA signings at the position were Louisiana’s Dalen Cambre, Virginia Tech’s Da’Quan Felton and North Carolina’s Nate McCollum, per Stapleton.

Giants UDFA Signings Da’Quan Felton, Beaux Collins & Antwane Wells Jr. Rank 41-43 for 2025 WR Class

Circling back to the wide receiver rankings within The Athletic’s lead draft expert Dane Brugler’s 2025 guide, “The Beast,” three of these UDFA signings actually rank back to back to back.

Felton, Collins and Wells placed 41 through 43 on Brugler’s list pre-draft, which isn’t far off from some of this year’s drafted pass-catchers.

“A loose, limber athlete, Collins can alter his pacing mid-route and flashes a second gear to run under the deep ball,” Brugler wrote, regarding the 6-foot-3 Collins. “However, while the separation tools are there, the execution is lacking. He has the body control to make back-shoulder grabs look routine, but focus drops were an issue.”

In three years at Clemson, Collins (No. 42) accumulated well over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns compared to 13 drops. Then, during his first and only season with the Fighting Irish, Collins finished with 490 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, but added another 7 drops.

Felton is a taller target at 6-foot-5. Brugler described him as a “long-framed, nimble athlete [who is] at his best when he can stretch out his stride and win over the top or on runway routes.”

After three years at Norfolk State, including a 573-yard, 7-touchdown campaign, Felton (No. 41) transferred to Virginia Tech. He achieved his best collegiate season in 2023, with 667 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, but then regressed in 2024 with just 360 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Overall, Felton has NFL-level traits, which will get him longer looks at the next level, but he requires refinement with his routes and finishing skills to capitalize on his physical advantages,” Brugler said pre-draft. “His upside as a third-level threat will have NFL teams interested.”

Finally, Dart’s Ole Miss target “Juice” Wells ranked 43rd. He racked up 553 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns during his lone campaign with Dart, transferring around from James Madison to South Carolina before that.

The 6-foot-1 wideout achieved a 1,200-yard season at James Madison in 2021, as well as a 900-yard year with South Carolina in 2022.

“A good-sized target, Wells is a coordinated athlete who can make natural adjustments on the ball and be a threat after the catch,” Brugler scouted. “He isn’t much of a route technician, wasn’t reliable as a finisher and doesn’t have a special teams background.”

Giants Undrafted Rookies Nate McCollum & Dalen Cambre Provide Special Teams Impact, While Jordan Bly Provides 4.36-Second Speed

While Wells’ special teams background is lackluster, McCollum and Cambre bring a lot to the table in that area.

“It’s rare to see a special teams ace in college football, but Cambre is just that,” Stapleton relayed, regarding the latter. “He is an exceptional [punt return coverage] gunner and earned All-American honors for Pro Football Focus.”

The reporter noted that Cambre “also held on field goals,” making him an “interesting prospect to watch” who is, at the very least, unique.

As for McCollum, Stapleton wrote that “the Georgia Tech transfer is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, and he became a versatile gadget option both as a receiver and runner this past season.” He’s also a returner candidate on special teams.

Brugler ranked McCollum and Cambre WR101 and WR159, respectively.

Bly is the son of former NFL defensive back Dre Bly, so the Gardner-Webb product has NFL bloodlines. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 5-foot-11 and ranked 63rd within Brugler’s pre-draft guide.

The Giants now have a total of 15 wide receivers competing to make the 53-man roster as of April 27.