Giants Urged to Look at 1 Important Position Before New Season

The New York Giants are heading into a make or break 2024 season for head coach Brian Daboll, and he’s putting together all the pieces to make sure the team has the best chance for a true comeback season. One of the biggest questions for the Giants has been their quarterback situation, but they signed superstar Russell Wilson during the offseason for a one-year, $10,500,000 deal, including $8,000,000 signing bonus and $10,500,000 guaranteed, which should be a huge help in 2025.

Coming out of the 2025 NFL draft, NFL analysts and experts have been praising the team’s picks, including from Chad Reuter of the NFL, who gave the Giants an A for their 2025 draft class. “Taking the immensely talented (Abdul) Carter made sense despite already having Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge,” he stated in the piece, praising the team’s third overall pick.

But, all draft grades aside, it’s time to look ahead, and many NFL experts and analysts are in agreement on what the team needs to do to get ready for the future.

New York Giants Still Need to Look at Quarterback Help

In a May 8 piece for PFF, Trevor Sikkema lays out the biggest remaining need for all 32 NFL teams following the draft. “The 2025 NFL Draft represented one of the final opportunities for NFL teams to plug their roster holes before the season begins,” he stated in the piece. “With that said, we’re taking a look at every team’s biggest remaining roster need as the summer nears.”

For the Giants, he points out a quarterback need, despite having a full quarterback room right now.

“The Giants tried to get aggressive for Matthew Stafford when he became available, and there was also talk of them trying to move up to No. 1 overall for Cam Ward,” he stated in the feature. “But neither move panned out, and now their quarterback room consists of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart. It’s unknown who will start the most games and what the group’s ceiling is.”

More Analysts Urge the Giants to Look at Quarterback

ESPN also has a May 8 story out about the biggest post-draft roster holes for all 32 NFL teams. “At this point in the offseason, a roster hole does not necessarily mean the position group has no clear starters,” they note in the piece. “Most teams have filled the top of their depth charts. But plenty of units have limited depth, even after all the wheeling and dealing.”

For the New York Giants, Jordan Raanan also urges the team to look at their quarterback situation, stating that there’s “no reason to beat around the bush.”

“The Giants added three quarterbacks this offseason: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart,” he stated in the piece. “New York ended last season with Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle at QB.”

Raanan added, “The idea is to have Wilson and Winston handle most (if not all) of the work, with DeVito as insurance. This will provide Dart with the NFL equivalent of a redshirt year. It’s not perfect for the Giants, but it’s an upgrade on how they ended last season.”