Giants Appear to Change Course on Likely Cut Candidate: ‘Secure as Ever’

The past couple of seasons have not been pretty for New York Giants veteran kicker Graham Gano, but Big Blue appears to be sticking with the expected cut candidate anyway.

New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy identified Gano as a likely cap casualty back in January, well before free agency and the draft. Others also speculated that the Giants could select or sign a new rookie kicker in April, assuming they didn’t add a veteran in March.

Neither ended up happening, however, which led to The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan labeling Gano one of the “biggest winners” of the Giants’ offseason on May 6.

“Gano’s $5.7 million salary cap hit could have put him on the chopping block, especially when factoring in his age and injury history,” Duggan first pointed out. Continuing: “But the 38-year-old survived the typical salary cap casualty portion of the offseason, and then his job security was strengthened by the Giants electing not to draft a kicker despite making two picks in the seventh round.”

“The Giants didn’t add any kickers in undrafted free agency either, so that leaves international exemption Jude McAtamney as the only other kicker on the roster,” Duggan wrote on. He concluded that “Gano’s hold on the kicking job appears as secure as ever.”

Gano turned 38 years old in April. The Giants can still save $4.415 million in cap space if they choose to release him after June 1.

Potential Giants Cut Candidate Graham Gano Must Rebound After Brutal 2-Year Stretch

It has been an abysmal two-year stretch for Gano from 2023 through 2024, ever since signing his three-year, $16.5 million extension following the 2022 campaign.

Battling injuries throughout both seasons, Gano only converted 64.7% of field goals in 2023 and 81.8% of field goals in 2024. On the bright side, he only missed 1 field goal from 50-plus yards over the two-year span.

Gano has also been perfect on extra points the past two seasons, and perhaps the Giants still trust in his experience over the potential growing pains of a rookie.

The obvious key, when it comes to the veteran, is health. The best ability is availability, and Gano has only been on the field for 18 games since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Nearing 40 years old, it’s somewhat perplexing that Big Blue is banking on that to improve in 2025.

Is Jude McAtamney a Serious Threat to Unseat Graham Gano for Giants’ Kicking Duties in 2025?

If there were a potential wildcard in this situation that bears monitoring, it would be McAtamney.

The international prospect has been with the Giants since just after the 2024 draft. And although head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen didn’t show much trust in the youngster as a rookie, it’s possible that changes in year two.

Theoretically, the Giants could be planning to hold an open competition between Gano and McAtamney this summer.

To be clear, they have not stated any plans to do so, but it would make sense that they provide the cheaper and younger McAtamney with the opportunity to unseat the aging vet before Week 1. Otherwise, what’s the point in keeping him all this time?

The Giants entrusted McAtamney with the kicking duties for one regular-season outing last season. He only attempted two kicks — one extra point and one field goal — and made both. The field goal was a 31-yarder, and McAtamney also sent four of five kickoffs for touchbacks.