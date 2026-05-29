Giants Lose Former All-Pro to Concerning Injury During OTAs

The New York Giants have had quite a dramatic past week or so, thanks in large part to Jaxson Dart‘s decision to introduce President Donald Trump ahead of a recent rally in New York. Several of Dart’s teammates weren’t exactly thrilled with this move, which has created some tension inside the locker room.

When the team hasn’t been focusing on the Dart situation, their OTAs have been rolling on, with the players in attendance continuing to get some work in on the field. The Giants may have a new problem to deal with, though, as former All-Pro return specialist Gunner Olszewski suffered what appeared to be a serious injury on Friday.

Gunner Olszewski Carted Off Field with Concerning Injury

Olszewski broke into the NFL back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. Primarily used as a return specialist, Olszewski quickly established himself as a premier player at this position, as he earned All-Pro First Team honors in 2020 after he led the league with 346 punt return yards, while also scoring a touchdown.

Since then, Olszewski has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Giants. After he didn’t suit up at all in 2024, Olszewski played in 16 games for New York, and in addition to his work as a punt and kickoff returner, Olszewski also caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a score on offense, with the first two figures being career highs.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, Olszewski seemed set to reprise his role at the team’s return specialist. On Friday, though, Olszewski went down with a non-contact injury during New York’s latest practice session, and he eventually wound up being carted off the field, which is usually not a good sign when it comes to a player’s injury status.

“Giants WR Gunner Olszewski just went down, looks like non-contact injury, tons of teammates on a knee. Doesn’t look good,” Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News shared in a post on X. “Gunner took his helmet off immediately and slammed it down. Got carted off to the building after being helped off the field.”

Giants Hoping for Good News on Gunner Olszewski Injury

You never want to speculate when it comes to injuries, but the early signs aren’t exactly encouraging here. Non-contact injuries are typically muscle issues, so if Olszewski tore a muscle, he could be forced to miss an extended period of time. Right now, all New York can do is hope and pray that Olszewski didn’t suffer a long-term injury.

In the meantime, Olszewski’s absence will open the door for another player to emerge as the team’s top option on punt and kickoff returns. The hope is that he won’t miss too much time, but the silver lining (if there is one) is that the Giants still have time to find a proper replacement for Olszewski should he be forced to stay off the field due to this injury.