Jaxson Dart Speaks Out About ‘Unorthodox’ Giants Receiver

The key to Jaxson Dart becoming a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants is the receiving talent around him, but while questions remain about the health of star wideout Malik Nabers, as well as a potential reunion with Odell Beckham Jr., Dart is being left to rely on an “unorthodox” pass-catcher.

Dart is using OTAs to forge a prolific connection with move tight end Isaiah Likely, despite the new arrival possessing a skill-set that’s out of the ordinary. Likely’s QB1 described the former Baltimore Ravens playmaker as “just a ball player. He’s kind of unorthodox in some ways that he moves, but he’s extremely savvy and smart. And so, it’s awkward for guys to cover him because he’s able to just, as a big guy, his stature, just able to bend and move in some ways, makes it really hard for defenders,” per Giants.com Managing Editor Dam Salomone.

This isn’t the first time Likely’s impact for the Giants has been talked up, but Dart is a more credible source. Particularly when the second-year signal-caller needs Likely to help make him better.

Fortunately, Dart’s seen two ways Likely is already making life easier for the Giants’ starter at football’s most important position.

Jaxson Dart Already Loving Two Isaiah Likely Traits

Dart needs a safety valve, an easy target available for quick throws. Preferably also someone able to turn errant passes into positive plays.

It’s a good thing then Dart has already noticed Likely “has a great mind of the game. Against zone coverages, he’s able to find zones. And you saw him in Baltimore, too, on scramble drills, just his instincts taking over and making really good plays with [Ravens quarterback] Lamar [Jackson]. It’s been great, and super happy to have another playmaker like him out there.”

Having somebody who knows how to get open between the numbers will encourage Dart to stay in the pocket more often. Stay in the pocket and avoid the extra collisions the dual-threat quarterback absorbed as a rookie.

Likely will also help Dart as a big-bodied target who can be split out and isolated as a mismatch in single coverage. Dart can trust 6-foot-4, 241-pounder Likely to high-point the football on the perimeter.

Those things not only make Likely the key to the Giants’ passing game in 2026, but they also underline the importance of an intriguing group of tight ends in Dart’s development.

Tight Ends Key to Fixing Giants’ Receiver Problem

The Giants are still yet to welcome Beckham back into the fold, despite the veteran’s positive message about a return. This delay is a surprise when the timetable for Nabers’ comeback from a torn ACL remains uncertain.

Add in experienced deep threat Darius Slayton also getting over a surgery, and the Giants face worrying issues at wide receiver. Those concerns can be eased by the coaching staff’s confidence in Likely and the broader tight end group.

New head coach John Harbaugh, who worked with Likely in Baltimore, boldly proclaimed “There’s not a better tight end group, I don’t think, in the league, potentially. Jaxson has a bunch of guys to go to,” per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Giants tight ends won’t justify that praise without significant leaps forward by youthful duo Theo Johnson and Thomas Fidone II. They can chip in, but Likely is the name on the depth chart Dart is counting on the most.

The early reviews are a positive indication this partnership can work the way Harbaugh needs it to for a rebuilding offense with a potential wideout problem.