New York Giants Bring 1,000-Yard RB in for Closer Look

The New York Giants found their running backs in an unwelcome spotlight following the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

That came after Tyrone Tracy missed a simple blocking assignment that led to a sack of starting quarterback Jaxson Dart — and landed Dart in the medical tent.

The Giants signaled they might be even more disturbed by the lapse on Monday, bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and 2021 1st-round pick Najee Harris for a visit.

Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his 1st 4 seasons with the Steelers. He signed a 1-year, $9.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers before the 2025 season. Harris missed all of training camp and preseason after suffering an injury in a fireworks mishap on July 4.

After returning from his fireworks injuries, Harris tore his Achilles tendon after just 3 games with the Chargers.

“Free-agent RB Najee Harris is visiting today with the New York Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“The Giants had a need at RB already,” New York Daily News Giants reporter Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account. “Now they need a body even more because Turbo Miller (groin) is hurt.”

“I actually floated out the idea of signing Najee Harris on an episode of Fireside Giants last month,” Fireside Giants podcast host Anthony Rivaldo wrote on his official X account. “He’s the kind of stable veteran RB I think this room could use. But I will say, Devin Singletary has been continuously impressive. I might prefer to roll with him as RB2/RB3.”

Recovery for Najee Harris Seemed on Track

The visit with the Giants will likely focus heavily on determining if Harris is indeed recovered from his Achilles tendon injury.

“Six months after tearing his Achilles tendon, free agent running back Najee Harris wants NFL teams to see that his recovery is on pace,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote on March 24. “Harris’s agent posted video of him sprinting on a treadmill this week. Harris tore his Achilles tendon in his third game with the Chargers, on September 21. Running in a straight line on a treadmill is a far cry from the kind of cutting a running back has to do on the football field, but being able to sprint in March is a good sign that he’ll be able to do everything he has to do by Week One.”

Dominant Running Back in NFL’s Toughest Division

Harris was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country for the Class of 2017 at Antioch (California) High School and ended up part of several stacked backfields at the University of Alabama, where he played alongside fellow future NFL stars Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr.

Still, Harris’ talent separated him from the pack. In 4 seasons, he won 2 College Football Playoff national championships, was a 2-time All-SEC selection, and capped his career with back-to-back seasons over 1,200 rushing yards in 2019 and 2020.

That included 1,891 yards from scrimmage and 30 total touchdowns in 2020 as he was named a unanimous All-American and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

The Steelers drafted Harris in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft and signed him to a 4-year, $13 million contract. In May 2024, the Steelers declined the 5th year option that would have paid Harris $6.79 million in 2025.