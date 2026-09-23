Giants Insider Makes Bold J.J. McCarthy Prediction

He’s already a popular name as a possible replacement for injured New York Giants’ starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, and one reporter close to the team has made a bold prediction about the chances of J.J. McCarthy suiting up for Big Blue during the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

The prediction comes from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. He wrote simply, “Never say never …. But J.J. McCarthy is one available QB I cannot see #Giants pursuing.”

Dunleavy attached those words to a video from ESPN’s Get Up, in which Mike Greenberg made the case for Minnesota Vikings’ QB3 McCarthy joining the Giants. Greenberg stated, “J.J. McCarthy, in theory, could come to the Giants, play well and then have trade value somewhere else.”

The idea of McCarthy being a viable trade target for the Giants is gaining buzz after the team confirmed Dart will undergo season-ending surgery to repair injuries suffered during the 28-6 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in week 2.

A trade for McCarthy’s gaining traction in part because the 10th player selected in the 2024 NFL draft was once a target for Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen. There’s also Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh having access to valuable inside information on McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy’s an Intriguing, but Risky Option

Harbaugh would get that intel from his brother Jim, who coached McCarthy at Michigan. Their partnership helped secure a national title for the Wolverines, and McCarthy appeared set to join the NFL with the right schooling in a traditional, pro-style offense.

That training likely encouraged Schoen and former head coach Brian Daboll to take a closer look at McCarthy over two years ago. McCarthy also warmed to the coaches and schemes the Giants were running in 2024, as the idea of a draft day trade gathered steam.

Ultimately, the Giants didn’t take McCarthy, a decision that looked wise after he struggled mightily with the Vikings. He’s dealt with injuries, while there are also concerns about his maturity.

Those issue are why McCarthy didn’t get onto the field for the Vikings, even while starter Kyler Murray nursed a concussion. It’s a potential opportunity for the Giants, but Schoen should proceed with care.

McCarthy knows the Harbaugh’s playbook, but there are too many questions about his overall upside as a pro signal-caller. The Giants can’t risk getting the answers to those questions wrong if it means giving up something in trade just to find out about McCarthy.

What Harbaugh and Schoen need more than uncertain potential, is an experienced hand to steady a rebuilding team now set to be without its inspirational leader.

Fortunately, there are interesting veteran options for the Giants to consider.

Giants Have Safer Options at Quarterback

As things stand, journeyman QB2 Jameis Winston is the next man up for the Giants. He was kept around to be insurance at football’s most important position, but Winston’s dire cameo against the Rams should have the team exploring its options.

One of the safer alternatives would be bringing a 96-touchdown, Super Bowl winner out of supposed retirement. That’s a “very real” option, but the Giants have other choices, according to Dunleavy.

He named McCarthy’s fellow backup Carson Wentz, who’s been starting and winning for the Vikings, as a trade fit. Dunleavy also mentioned former Giants’ fringe passer Brandon Allen as a sensible target in free agency.

Putting a more reliable and proven QB than McCarthy alongside Winston is the most risk-averse way for the Giants to try and cope without Dart.