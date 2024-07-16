Jalin Hyatt Makes Bold Claim About Giants’ Wide Receivers

Wide receiver remains a position of concern for the New York Giants, but Jalin Hyatt isn’t worried. In fact, the second-year wideout has boldly claimed he and his fellow receivers are “going to be explosive this year.”

Hyatt was speaking to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. He told Dunleavy why observers aren’t seeing the full potential of the Giants’ receiver corps: “We can say what it is now, but we have to go on the field and make it happen. That’s what we’re going to do — talk with our actions. We have four or five dynamic receivers — all of us confident, all of us want the ball.”

Those comments were made after Hyatt had partnered with Smashburger on Monday, July 15 in an initiative to feed the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club. As Dunleavy noted, “Hyatt was great with the kids, some of whom want to change their own jersey numbers to 13 now. He also wanted to be ‘professional’ as he assembled the burgers. That stood out. Smashburger donated $5k to the BGClub.”

Hyatt’s desire to be professional can also inspire a turnaround in his performances for 2024. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft is under pressure to deliver after an indifferent rookie campaign.

Fortunately, Hyatt still has the raw skills to be the vertical threat the Giants and struggling quarterback Daniels Jones need. Jones will also benefit from the greater supporting cast around Hyatt, something the latter believes can transform a pedestrian passing game.

Giants Have More Options at WR

Hyatt’s reference to “four or five dynamic receivers” was telling. It speaks to the increased options the Giants have at the position.

More options doesn’t necessarily mean better talent, but that’s what the Giants are hoping to see. It’s a reasonable expectation after selecting Malik Nabers sixth overall in this year’s draft.

Nabers is a versatile target who can create a big play from anywhere on the field. The former LSU standout can win deep outside the numbers, the way he did for this spectacular grab against Alabama, per CBS Sports College Football.

Jones and the Giants need a legitimate deep threat, but Nabers’ game extends beyond stretching defenses vertically. The 20-year-old can also turn short passes into long gains in underneath areas.

That’s what Nabers did on this simple screen against Auburn, highlighted by Seven Rounds in Heaven.

Nabers has wasted no time showcasing his potential to replicate plays like this in the pros. He caught the eye with some “electric” performances during OTAs, but the rookie isn’t the only reason to back Hyatt’s claim about the Giants’ receivers.

Slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is also touted for big things. He’s expected to “fill a role similar to Cole Beasley’s when playing for Brian Daboll in Buffalo as a highly targeted weapon from the slot,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Speaking of Daboll, the Giants’ head coach has a former Buffalo Bills receiver on the roster, in the form of Isaiah McKenzie. The latter reeled in 50 catches across 2020 and ’21, while Daboll was still offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Then there’s Allen Robinson II, a veteran with a strong pedigree as a catch machine, provided he can stick on the final roster. Robinson caught 98 passes in 2019 and 102 in 2020, but his production has declined since.

Those names account for the four receivers who can inspire a turnaround for one phase of the Giants’ offense. Hyatt can be the fifth playmaker in a new-look passing game, but only if he improves from last season.

Jalin Hyatt Targeting 2nd Year Improvement

A mere 23 catches during his first year summed up Hyatt’s struggles. He struggled to earn targets, amid concerns about perceived limits within his skill-set.

The Hyatt skill-set is all about vertical speed. He still showed that much by averaging 16 yards per reception as a rookie.

Unfortunately, inconsistent hands undid Hyatt’s core talent. Like when he let this one get away against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, per Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

The Giants need more from Hyatt, and he told Dunleavy he’s “Not going to make excuses. I had plenty of opportunities last year, but we couldn’t connect. You can’t look at the past. It’s all about the present and the future.”

A more assured Hyatt working deep, while Robinson thrives underneath and Nabers dominates everywhere, can turn receiver into an unlikely team strength for the Giants.