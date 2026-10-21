Jameis Winston Reacts to Being Benched by Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston shared his reaction to being benched by Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

The Giants will go with J.J. McCarthy as the team’s starting QB for its Week 7 game against the Houston Texans after McCarthy played very well coming off the bench in relief of Winston in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, nearly leading the Giants to a comeback win.

Jameis Winston Reacts to Benching

Speaking to the media after coach Harbaugh made it official that he was being benched, the veteran QB shared his thoughts on the demotion to the second-string quarterback on the depth chart, the same place he began the season before starter Jaxson Dart got hurt.

Though Winston would understandably love to still be the starter, he knew that after the Giants lost to New Orleans, a change at QB was possible, and he’s taking it in stride.

“Every single week, you’re defined off of the last time you stepped foot on the field. Last game, my job is to lead the New York Football Giants to a win, and that didn’t happen,” Winston said.

While Winston will now be the backup for New York once again, he said that he still plans on being a pro and a great teammate, something that he’s been known for his entire NFL career.

“I’m extremely grateful that I still get to do what I love, and that’s play football at a high level for the New York Football Giants. Being able to accept roles and understand, ‘How can I be the best at my role with this team?'” Winston said.

Giants QB Depth Chart Now

The Giants will now go with McCarthy as their starter, Winston as the backup, and Jake Haener as the emergency third QB on the team’s depth chart. Obviously, if Dart were somehow able to make a miraculous recovery and play again this season, he would get his starting job back, but it’s highly unlikely that Dart will play another snap again this season.

Therefore, McCarthy is going to get every opportunity to run away with the starting QB job, and given how well he played against the Saints, Harbaugh and Co. are hoping that he can play just as well against the Texans in Week 7 and help lead the Giants — who are currently leading the NFC East at 3-2-1 — to an upset win on the road against Houston.