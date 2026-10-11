Jameis Winston Praised by John Harbaugh After Giants Week 5 Tie

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was praised by head coach John Harbaugh after the team’s 27-27 tie game in Week 5.

The Giants fought back from being down 27-13 late in the fourth quarter to the Washington Commanders to force a 27-27 tie and go to overtime. Although the Giants had a chance to win the game, a costly fumble by running back Cam Scattebo changed the outcome of the game, as New York was unable to get a game-winning field goal attempt.

However, at the other end of the field, the Commanders ran out of time when quarterback Jayden Daniels ran out the clock, resulting in a 27-27 tie.

But although the teams tied, it could very well have been a loss had Winston not stepped up his game.

John Harbaugh Praises Jameis Winston

Speaking to the media after the game, Harbaugh praised Winston for his strong performance for the Giants, as the veteran QB was 33/54 in passing for 326 yards through the air and three touchdowns, with, most importantly, zero picks.

“I thought he was amazing in the fourth quarter. I thought he was amazing in the second half. I thought his ability to come out and change like that, we changed our offense up, we tried some different things, and he really settled into the things we did offensively, and he was amazing,” Harbaugh said.

“First half, he wasn’t, and he’ll be the first to tell you that, but that’s on everybody. I’ll tell you guys, nothing good is all the one person. We’re all responsible for all the good, and we’re all responsible for all the bad, or the not good. So, he’s right in the mix of everybody else.

“I called him up and broke the huddle. I said what he showed out there was really remarkable.”

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Jameis Winston Unbeaten for the Giants

Don’t look now, but Winston is unbeaten for the Giants since taking over as the team’s starting QB after Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2, as the veteran is 2-0-1 as the team’s starter.

After Dart went down for the season, the Giants went out there and picked up J.J. McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings as insurance, just in case. But right now, with the way that Winston is playing, especially after a strong performance in the team’s Week 5 tie against the Commanders, he will surely be under center in Week 6 when he takes on his old team, the New Orleans Saints, at home.

The Giants could still eventually turn to McCarthy later in the year, but right now, there is no reason for them to, especially if Winston continues to play as well as he did against the Commanders.

Winston is not a perfect QB — far from it — but he put his team in the position to pick up a huge win against a division rival, and there’s a lot to be said about that. Based on Harbaugh’s comments after the Commanders tie, it’s clear that his coach has nothing but respect for the way he plays the game.