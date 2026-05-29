Giants’ QB Jaxson Dart Breaks Silence on Donald Trump Controversy

The New York Giants have found themselves embroiled in a unique controversy over the past week after star quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump ahead of a recent rally in New York. The decision has resulted in Dart facing quite a bit of backlash, with even his own teammates getting upset by his actions.

Reports have indicated that Dart has worked on smoothing things over with his teammates behind the scenes, but this appears to be a real issue for the Giants right now. With the drama continuing to unfold, Dart opted to address the media on Friday afternoon and break his silence on his decision to introduce Trump at his recent rally.

Jaxson Dart Addresses Controversial Donald Trump Decision

After getting selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart quickly convinced the Giants that he was their quarterback of the future. In 14 games of action, Dart threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. His aggressive style of play makes him prone to injuries, but Dart managed to do quite a bit with New York’s limited offense as a rookie.

Dart is still young and learning what it takes to be a leader in an NFL locker room, though, and he found that out the hard way when he faced immediate backlash for introducing Trump at his recent rally. Trump is one of the most divisive figures in the world currently, so while Dart’s intentions may have been harmless, many folks didn’t see it that way.

Behind the scenes, Dart has been working on restoring some of the relationships he has with teammates who were offended by his actions. Part of that process involved Dart taking accountability for what he did, and that’s what he did on Friday when he spoke to reporters and offered a statement in which he explained his thought process.

“This was a unique opportunity, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States,” Dart said as part of his statement. “My thinking was pretty simple in the fact of I’ve always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought in wars … The President position has always been a position that I’ve well respected, regardless of political affiliation.”

Giants Looking to Move Past Jaxson Dart, Donald Trump Controversy

This sort of situation is one that new head coach John Harbaugh likely doesn’t want to have to deal with as he attempts to lay the foundation of his program with the Giants. That’s what happens when you have a young quarterback leading the way, though, as they make mistakes on and off the field.

New York will be hoping that this situation doesn’t linger into the season, and that could depend on how Dart does in rebuilding his relationships with his teammates. The Giants have a lot of things going their way, so it’s going to be important that they don’t let this unique controversy derail them, both on and off the field.