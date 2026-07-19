Giants’ Jaxson Dart Edges Cam Ward For Loftiest Year 2 Expectations

There’s plenty of hope and optimism surrounding the New York Giants ahead of their 2026 campaign, and it’s not just because of new head coach John Harbaugh.

New York’s young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, showed enough in 12 starts last year to instill belief that he could be the Giants’ next franchise quarterback; he just has to keep getting better.

Despite some boneheaded decisions to not protect his body, Dart was a productive NFL quarterback in 2026, accounting for 2,759 yards on the ground and through the air, while also contributing 24 total touchdowns.

What kind of expectations does Dart have heading into Year 2, and how does it stack up compared to his 2025 draft classmates?

Jaxson Dart Expected to Be Pro Bowler in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay revealed his realistic expectations for every quarterback selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, and the New York Giants‘ young signal-caller was predicted to be a top-10 passer ahead of his sophomore season.

His expectations surpassed that of even Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who was taken 24 spots ahead of Dart.

“Jaxson Dart is on the cusp of stardom following a transformative offseason in the Big Apple. The New York Giants made a slew of changes with the goal of breaking through and returning to playoff contention after some lean rebuilding years, including hiring head coach John Harbaugh and onboarding a myriad of new veteran and rookie pieces,” wrote Kay.

“While health will be the key factor after Dart, Skattebo and Nabers all missed significant time last year, the pieces are in place for this group to join the upper echelon of NFL offenses. If Dart can stay on the field and continues developing rapidly, he’ll be in the discussion for the first of potentially many Pro Bowl appearances.”

Kay expects Dart to cement his spot among the best quarterbacks in the league, and even earn his Pro Bowl nod.

While Ward, on the other hand, only expects to be top 12, with no mention of a Pro Bowl appearance.

It’s not something that analysts expected ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with Dart widely considered to be a bigger question mark compared to the former Miami standout.

Can Jaxson Dart Live Up to His Lofty Expectations?

Of course, anyone can set expectations. The real question if the young New York Giants quarterback can live up to those lofty goals ahead of him.

Dart seems to have the physical talent to succeed in the NFL. New York’s offense was more exciting and felt more multi-dimensional when he was on the field in 2025.

His ability to make plays with his legs while also threatening to throw strikes downfield keeps opposing defenders on their toes, an edge that the Giants will surely look to utilize in 2026.

With superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers’ recovery trending in the right direction, Dart should have a full array of weaponry in front of him to help maximize his skill set.

Not to mention an improved offensive line with No. 10 overall pick Francis Mauigoa slotting in as the starting right guard.

Dart has the environment and tools to succeed. He just needs to prove it come September.