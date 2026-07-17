Giants Warned About Francis Mauigoa Draft Strategy

When the New York Giants used the pick they got from trading Dexter Lawrence II to select beefy offensive lineman Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa 10th overall in the 2026 NFL draft, it looked like a classic John Harbaugh move, quickly recruiting a powerful tone-setter for a more physical football team. Unfortunately, Big Blue’s strategy for the rookie has been given a warning label, along with a note suggesting the Giants drafted the wrong blocker.

A cautious tone about Mauigoa, specifically, the Giants’ plan to move the college tackle to right guard, was struck by former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker and ESPN analyst Greg Cosell.

They discussed Mauigoa’s start to life in the pros on an episode of the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.” Tucker, who played seven seasons with various teams, admitted, “I’m fascinated. I think that they like the upside and I think that they like the versatility, but we talked about this before, both the Giants and the Dolphins taking college tackles, moving them to guard, at least for a year, rather than just taking Vega Ioane from Penn State, who was generally considered the best guard. That’s interesting to me. I mean, that there’s some risk there. Just because you move a guy inside doesn’t mean it’s going to work out.”

The reference to Ioane, who was taken four spots after Mauigoa by Harbaugh’s old team the Baltimore Ravens, is notable. It speaks to the risk the Giants are taking by immediately having Mauigoa switch positions while learning the ropes at a higher level.

This narrative only compounds the risk Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen took when they overlooked a potential red flag on draft night. Yet, there are still good reasons to believe Mauigoa is worth the risk, and the Giants took the right O-lineman.

Francis Mauigoa Over Vega Ioane the Right Choice

Neither has played a competitive down in the NFL yet, so this take may not age well, but choosing Mauigoa over Ioane was the right move for Harbaugh and the Giants. And not just because they had thoroughly researched any injury concerns about former Hurricanes stud Mauigoa.

The latter is simply a better stylistic fit for the straight-ahead, smash-mouth style of play Harbaugh has historically favored in the trenches. It’s not to say 320-pounder Ioane can’t move the pile, but he was a more versatile mover at Penn State.

Mauigoa is 15 pounds heavier and plays with a nasty temperament suited to hat-on-hat blocking. Those qualities make Mauigoa the perfect candidate to lead the way for bullish second-year running back Cam Skattebo.

This mix of size up front, only added to by Harbaugh favorite, 300-pound All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard, and brute-force running, is set to be the bedrock of the Giants’ offense. It makes Mauigoa worth the risk, even though Cosell echoed the thoughts of Tucker, “Ross, you can speak to this better than I, but that’s not an automatic move. People just assume, oh, he’s a guard and they act like that’s no problem at all. You know, that’s not necessarily the case. You know, it’s a whole different position.”

The bigger risk for the Giants would have been not beefing up the size and intensity of their offensive line. Fortunately, drafting Mauigoa isn’t the only move Harbaugh and Schoen have made in this area.

Giants Getting Bigger at Key Position

Putting more bulk in the trenches is the obvious priority for Harbaugh. It motivated the signing of another former Raven, 6-foot-8, 380-pound guard Daniel Faalele.

He’s in a good position to supplant the largely disappointing Jon Runyan Jr. on the left side. Runyan isn’t a natural scheme fit for Harbaugh, who is even encouraged by the potential for 2022 draft flop Evan Neal to kick his 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame inside.

The Giants are committed to getting bigger across the front five, particularly along the interior. In this context, the plan for Mauigoa makes perfect sense.