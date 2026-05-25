Old Jaxson Dart Clip Resurfaces Amid Giants Off-Field Drama

The New York Giants have been a major talking point in the sports world this weekend following some off-field actions from Jaxson Dart. While many think the locker room might be starting to split, some old remarks might prove that this group is capable of handling a difference of opinions.

Dart made waves online when he introduced President Donald Trump at a recent rally. Things reached a fever pitch when Abdul Carter gave his thoughts on the situation, openly citing his disapproval.

As the discourse from this drama ensues, one fan account brought up an old interview of Dart talking about Carter. He had nothing but praise for his teammate and also brought up their ability to have deep conversations.

“This year there was just a lot of adversity thrown at us,” Dart said in an interview in January. “Us being able to have those vulnerable conversations and I think that for him, it spoke volumes to who he is and how he was able to bounce back and really finish this back half of the year at an extremely high level.”

Dart and Carter have been together side-by-side throughout their journey in the pros, as both were first-round picks by the Giants during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Abdul Carter Shuts Down Narrative That He and Giants QB Jaxson Dart Have Issues

As expected, many believed Carter’s post would result in a disconnect between him and the Giants QB. However, while he didn’t approve of Dart’s actions, it doesn’t seem this should be a cause for concern within the organization.

Later on Saturday, Carter took to X/Twitter again to clear the air regarding him and his teammate. He stated that he’s talked with Dart since airing out his grievances, and the two remain on good terms.

The Giants can let out a sigh of relief, as each player is a cornerstone prospect moving forward. While Dart is eager to lead the charge for the offense, Carter is striving to become a foundational piece for the defense. The 22-year-old is coming off a rookie campaign where he totaled 25 solo tackles and four sacks in 17 games.

Giants Veteran Reacts to Comments About a Divided Locker Room

Over the past 48 hours, countless members of the Giants have gone on to social media to defend their teammates. Among those who have been the most active is offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

While some media members try to grow the narrative that the Giants have locker room issues, Eluemunor is shutting down any notion that this is the case. He recently sounded off on Boston-area sports writer Ben Volin after he stated that Dart caused a divide within the team.

“Locker Room is fine. Focus on New England,” Eluemunor said to Volin on X Saturday.

This is certainly not how any team wants to start a season, but the Giants seem to be navigating the outside noise nicely thus far. They’ll look to get the focus back to football, as the new-look squad is eager to start climbing the ranks in the NFC in 2026.