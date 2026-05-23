Giants’ Jaxson Dart Introduces President Trump at Rally in New York

Being the starting quarterback of the New York Giants is no easy task.

The spotlight is the brightest when you’re a star in the biggest city in the world, and playing quarterback, arguably the most important position in all of sports, comes with added fame and popularity.

Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ hopeful franchise quarterback entering his second season with New York, has started to get a taste of that spotlight.

Most recently, he was invited to introduce President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Suffern, New York, on Friday night, at a rally for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, per NBC News.

Jaxson Dart ‘Honored’ to Introduce President Trump

The New York Giants quarterback came out on stage before introducing the President, and tried to amp up the crowd with a Giants-themed chant.

“What’s up, what’s up, what’s up? Yeah, Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I got to start this off with a Go Big Blue. I’d love it if y’all would follow with me. Go Big Blue! Go Big Blue! Go Big Blue! Go Big Blue!”

“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here, and without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump then came on stage to God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood.



The President then spoke about politics and Rep. Lawler, whom he was in attendance for, but also turned his attention back to Dart.

“Like, I’m looking at Jaxson. I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand. I don’t know. Jaxson, you think you could play against women, okay? Do you think you’d have any problem?”

“I don’t think so. What? Don’t get involved, Jaxson. Don’t get — don’t get involved, Jaxson. Don’t answer that question. No, I’m looking at the legs. He’s this beautiful guy. He’s got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women. This would not be good. No, it’s no good.”

Jaxson Dart Urged to Keep Focused on Football

As previously mentioned, it’s difficult to stay out of the spotlight when you’re the quarterback of the New York Giants, as Dart is learning right now.

But some are concerned that the second-year quarterback is spending too much time worrying about non-football activities, such as WFAN radio host Craig Carton.

“Jaxson Dart is going to have to learn how to say no at some point, because he is living the life of a guy that has already accomplished a lot in the NFL…but if you come out of the gate 1-3 and you’ve got seven picks and two touchdowns, it’s going to backfire on you,” Carton said on his radio show.

“So again, great opportunity, I think you say yes, sir, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to introduce a President at an event like that, so I’m not knocking the kid for doing it, but…I’m just a little concerned that Jaxson Dart is now living the life of a superstar, and he hasn’t quite earned it just yet.”

Dart will have the opportunity to prove he can do as he pleases off the field as he enters his second season in the NFL, and shake off concerns about a possible sophomore slump.