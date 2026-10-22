New York Giants Named Top Trade Landing Spot for Titans 4X Pro Bowler

The New York Giants will be a very intriguing team to watch between now and the trade deadline. The Giants are currently first in the NFC East with a 3-2-1 record. With this, there is a good chance that they will look to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.

One clear area that the Giants must strengthen this offseason is their defense. They would benefit by adding another star to their roster as they aim to get into the playoffs.

Due to this, the Giants are now being viewed as a top potential trade fit for a star defensive end from the Tennessee Titans.

New York Giants Named Top Trade Landing Spot for Titans Star

In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel Popper named the Giants among the top potential trade fits for Tennessee Titans star defensive end Jeffery Simmons.

“They are nonetheless trending toward another top-five pick, and dealing Simmons would present an opportunity to add valuable draft capital. Simmons is guaranteed $26.95 million in base salary in 2027. He is also due a $5.5 million option bonus in September. Any acquiring team should be comfortable with those figures. Simmons is a game-wrecker as a run defender and pass rusher. Because of the extension, the Titans would take on $21.2 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Simmons,” Popper wrote. “Best fits: Bears, 49ers, Raiders, Giants.”

With the Giants’ defense needing a boost, it is not surprising to see them being connected to Simmons. He would have the potential to be an excellent addition to their roster. This is because he is a high-impact player who is right in his prime at 29 years old.

Simmons would also be more than a rental for the Giants if acquired. Thus, he could make him a perfect long-term fit on a Giants team that is on the rise.

Should the Giants Trade for Simmons?

With how this season is going for the Giants, they should try to swing a blockbuster trade for Simmons. He would give their roster a significant boost if acquired, and there is no question that they need defensive help. Thus, the Giants should not be afraid to make a bold trade for him.

In six games this season for the Titans, Simmons has posted four sacks and 34 combined tackles. This is after the four-time Pro Bowler had 11 sacks and 67 combined tackles during the 2025 season. With numbers like these, he is a major star and would be a huge pickup for the Giants if brought in.