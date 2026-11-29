New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy shared his reaction after the Giants beat the Colts 34-30 in Week 12 NFL action.

The Giants were down 30-20 at the start of the fourth quarter, but they came back to win 34-30 in a clutch comeback win that improved New York’s record to 7-3-1 and gave them a bit of a cushion in the NFC East.

J.J. McCarthy Reacts to Comeback Win

Speaking to the media after the Giants’ comeback win over Indianapolis, McCarthy shared his reaction to the team’s big win.

“Great to go 1-0. The resiliency we showed, that’s something that, as an offense, we really wanted to have another opportunity in those moments. But being able to get it done quicker is definitely what we’re going to keep focusing on. But such a credit to the defense and the special teams for showing up when they did, and we’re just going to keep finding ways to get better and keep improving, and onto the next one,” McCarthy said.

J.J. McCarthy Excelling With Giants

Since coming over to New York following an early-season trade from the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants have seen McCarthy go 4-1 as their team’s starting QB.

Given he was traded for just a fifth-round pick, this trade is looking like a heist for the Giants, who have given McCarthy the reins to lead their offense with starter Jaxson Dart out for the season.

On Sunday against the Colts, McCarthy had a 59.1% completion percentage, 268 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and a 98.3 passer rating.

Although McCarthy has been far from perfect for the Giants, he has done enough to keep the team in games and help lead them to a 4-1 record during his starts, which is the most important thing for New York, which needs to win as many games as they can to keep the top spot in the NFC East.

It’s been a great start to McCarthy’s Giants career, and the team must be absolutely thrilled to pick him up from the Vikings earlier this season in exchange for a late-round pick, given how important he has been to the team’s offense and locker room.