Jermaine Eluemunor, Insider ‘Expect’ Giants to Target ‘Bargain’ Rival in FA

Pairing All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II with a formidable defensive tackle would make the New York Giants’ front seven scary, and teammate Jermaine Eluemunor knows recently released Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen is the right fit.

Offensive lineman Eluemunor took to ‘X’ to post, “Dex and Jonathan Allen,” soon after the latter was released by NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 7.

Dex and Jonathan Allen https://t.co/2gefxPVr0i — Jermaine Eluemunor (@JEluemunor) March 7, 2025

Allen was let go by Big Blue’s divisional rivals after they tried to trade him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who correctly pointed out Allen “now is expected to be one of the top DTs on the market.”

Right tackle Eluemunor’s hope the Giants will be among the suitors for Allen is supported by Dan Duggan, Senior Writer covering the Giants for The Athletic. Duggan said to “expect Giants to sniff around for a potential bargain among these DT cap casualties.”

Not sure what Allen’s market will be, but expect Giants to sniff around for a potential bargain among these DT cap casualties https://t.co/GnrLb3Ku3a — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 7, 2025

A sense of expectation for signing Allen makes sense because the 30-year-old is still a formidable force. Somebody who would finally take some attention away from overworked Lawrence in the pits.

Jonathan Allen the Right Fit Next Dexter Lawrence

Putting Allen next to Lawrence would elevate an already solid defensive front into the realms of the elite for one simple reason. Specifically, because of Allen’s enduring ability to draw and occupy double teams.

He was still taking on and menacing multiple blockers during his eighth season in 2024, according to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports. Farrar detailed how “Allen was doubled on 121 of his 440 snaps last season, and he did stuff like this when doubled. More often than not, when he was on the field, the extra lineman would head his way. This despite a pectoral injury that cost him several weeks. Teams will want this.”

The Giants should be at the front of the queue of teams looking for a bona fide magnet for double teams. If only for the sake of Lawrence, who’s one of the most punished defensive playmakers in the NFL.

Lawrence is the main man for the Giants defensively, and every team in the league knows it. He’s doubled and triple every week, and the toll showed when Lawrence dislocated his elbow and landed on injured reserve back in December.

The ailment ended what was shaping up to be a special season statistically for the three-time Pro Bowler. Perhaps Lawrence will hit those heights again if Allen is next to him.

Eluemunor would be pleased after the outspoken starter hasn’t been shy about offering recruiting tips this offseason.

Jermaine Eluemunor on Recruiting Mission for Giants

As recently as the Senior Bowl, Eluemunor was giving his take on possible targets. In particular, a wide receiver to partner Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.

It’s unlikely general manager Joe Schoen will take Eluemunor’s word for it, but he could do worse than follow the lineman’s tip about Allen. Eluemunor saw Allen firsthand when the Commanders beat the Giants 21-18 in Week 2.

It was a quiet game for Allen, who played 41 snaps, but logged a mere assisted tackle to go with a solitary quarterback hit, per Pro Football Reference. Nonetheless, the player selected 17th overall in the 2017 NFL draft can still push the pocket and reset the line of scrimmage.

Allen’s also a tough and vocal leader who’d bring a greater sense of accountability to a talented but generally underperforming Giants defense. There’s a lot to like about Eluemunor and Duggan’s suggestion.