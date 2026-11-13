J.J. McCarthy Reacts as Giants Fall to Commanders in Week 10

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy shared his frustrations after the Giants coughed up a late lead to the Washington Commanders.

The Giants had a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, but ended up losing 24-21 to the Commanders in a pivotal Week 10 NFC East showdown.

It was a really tough loss for New York, who dropped to 5-3-1 on the season. Though they still lead their division, losing to the rival Commanders, who are now 3-5-1, is never a good thing.

J.J. McCarthy Reacts to Tough Loss

Speaking to reporters after the game, McCarthy shared his reaction to the Giants losing the game.

“Obviously, absolutely sucks. No matter what, we’ve got to find a way to get the win. Credit them for making more plays than we did. We’ve just got to learn from this and find a way to get better,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy had a solid game overall for New York, as he connected on 23/36 passing attempts for 293 yards and 1 touchdown. But he also threw a pick on the last drive of the game that ultimately sealed the game in Washington’s favor.

John Harbaugh Explains Strange Play Calls Late in Game

Although McCarthy was the one who threw the ball, it was odd to see the Giants throw two deep balls late in the fourth quarter when the team still had timeouts to use and only needed a field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Instead, McCarthy threw one pass that nearly got picked, and then he got picked soon after to end the game.

According to Giants head coach John Harbaugh, those throws were part of the game plan.

“Zero blitzes and those are the routes that end up getting run,” Harbaugh said.

The Giants will now get a small bit of a break as they play in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars next, in what is going to be a very difficult game.

Look for McCarthy to start that game, as he now has a stranglehold on the team’s starting QB position, with veteran backup Jameis Winston only really being used for short-yardage situations.