Giants HC John Harbaugh Reacts to Commanders Week 10 Loss

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his reaction after the team lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 10 NFL action.

The Commanders beat the Giants 24-21 in Week 10 Thursday Night Football in a key divisional game that saw the Giants blow a lead late in the game after Washington QB Jayden Daniels connected with WR Stefon Diggs for a late 32-yard touchdown.

With the loss, the Giants fell to 5-3-1 on the season.

John Harbaugh Reacts to Commanders Loss

Speaking to reporters following the game, Harbaugh shared his reaction after the Giants lost a heartbreaker to the Commanders.

“We played a pretty good football game too, just not good enough to win the game. We have a good spirit, it’s not one of fear. It’s one of power and courage. We’ll continue fighting,” Harbaugh said.

“It’s a missed opportunity, but like I told the guys – it would’ve been great to win the game but it doesn’t change our goals or our opportunity going forward. It’s a tough loss. It’s the National Football League, you’re going to lose some games,” added Harbaugh.

Giants Still Leading NFC East

Despite this tough loss for the Giants, the team still leads the NFC East as they are barely clinging to the division lead at the moment with a 5-3-1 record.

Right behind the Giants are the Dallas Cowboys, who are 4-5, and right behind them are the Commanders, who improved to 3-5-1 with the big win over New York on Thursday. The Philadelphia Eagles are way behind everyone else at 2-7.

This all sets up for what should be an exciting finish to the season, as only one of these teams is likely going to make the playoffs this year.

The Giants do have the lead right now, and that’s important. But they have a really tough game coming up in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars that is not going to be easy to win, so the team could very well fall back to 5-4-1 after Week 11.

Still, they will continue to fight and hope that they can edge out the Cowboys and Commanders and win the NFC East.