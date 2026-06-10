Giants’ John Harbaugh Makes Feelings Clear on Joe Schoen’s Contract Extension

Before the New York Giants hired John Harbaugh as the franchise’s next head coach, there were plenty of calls for the firing of general manager Joe Schoen.

It’s not like it was an unpopular opinion. Over four years as the lead decision maker for the Giants, Schoen accumulated a 22-45-1 record, a mark that surely would’ve gotten him fired by another organization.

Instead, Schoen was able to land the big fish in the head coach hiring cycle (Harbaugh), and he seems safe, at least for the foreseeable future.

In May, the Giants inked their long-time general manager to a long-term extension. The exact length has yet to be reported.

But is Schoen’s position truly secured? Or will Harbaugh have the option to go out and hand-pick his own GM sometime in the future?

John Harbaugh on Joe Schoen’s New Contract

After New York Giants practice, Harbaugh was asked about Schoen’s new contract.

The head coach was supportive of the general manager, but made it clear that the decision to extend him was purely on ownership.

“I was happy. He’s a good guy. I enjoy working with him. I’m looking forward to what we all can do together. That’s a good thing. They (ownership) asked me if I liked Joe and if he did a good job,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“I said yeah. It’s the decision of the people I respect. I respect the ownership group.

That’s their call, and they made it. I respect it. I think it’s a good decision.

I agree with it. I think that’s good.”

There are two different ways you can read Harbaugh’s short but sweet answer on the Schoen extension.

First, Harbaugh was fairly measured in his reaction, endorsing the decision to give Schoen a new deal but emphasizing that it was ownership who made the final call.

He may be trying to separate himself from Schoen, leaving the door open for the Giants’ roster shortcomings to be placed solely at the feet of the general manager.

Alternatively, it could be interpreted more as Harbaugh’s decision to keep Schoen on, and he’s trying to make it seem like he doesn’t have as much control in the organization as it’s made out to be.

Is Joe Schoen a Good General Manager?

On the surface, it’s easy to point to Schoen’s record as general manager of the New York Giants and say he’s bad at his job.

But the real answer may be a bit more complex.

Yes, the Giants have struggled to put a consistent winner on the field since 2022, and Schoen’s free agent signings and draft picks have contributed to that.

But according to Stick to the Model, Schoen has been a middle-of-the-pack drafter since taking over as general manager in 2022.

Schoen’s been the 15th best drafting GM But might have found something in 2025– Jaxson Dart– Abdul Carter– Cam Scattebo– Marcus Mbow Here’s his biggest hits so far:https://t.co/ZxjV5CA2l6 https://t.co/wvLYku7oRj pic.twitter.com/5tzLSmEfX6 — Stick to the Model (@StickToTheModel) May 22, 2026

Despite some major misses, like first-round picks Evan Neal and Deonte Banks, he has some valuable hits too.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, linebacker Micah McFadden, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson were noted as major hits.

Of course, two of those three players are no longer with the Giants organization.

If Schoen minimizes his poor free agent signings and continues his recent hot streak of drafting, he may just live up to that new contract extension.