Giants’ HC Assigns Blame for Jaxson Dart Injury Worry vs. Vikings

John Harbaugh didn’t have to wait long in his debut as head coach of the New York Giants for his first injury worry about star quarterback Jaxson Dart. The sight of Dart re-entering the dreaded blue tent prompted a “surprised” reaction from Harbaugh, along with a blunt message about who and what was to blame for Dart taking yet another monstrous hit.

Reporters quizzed Harbaugh following the Giants’ 13-10 defeat by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Saturday, August 15. Harbaugh was asked if he was surprised Dart was sent to the blue tent after getting decked by Vikings safety Jay Ward.

The veteran coach admitted, “Honestly, I was. You know, honestly, I was, but I would say their job is to err on the side of player safety, so I can’t argue with that, either,” per SNY Giants.

Dart’s trips to the blue tent are still a sore subject for the Giants. He visited the tent five times in 10 games as a rookie.

Supposed “sensitivity” about Dart’s exposure to concussions became a narrative that still defines last year’s first-round draft pick. Another concussion seemed unlikely after Dart took the brunt of Ward’s hit in the chest, but Harbaugh still pulled no punches about how the Giants failed their quarterback.

Unfortunately, Dart’s injury scare wasn’t the only example of such failings.

John Harbaugh Knows Who’s to Blame for Latest QB Injury Worry

Dart’s rough outing against the Vikings needs some obligatory disclaimers. Like it only being preseason, and how not all starters were involved along the offensive line.

Big Blue’s QB1 was also facing a sophisticated Vikings’ defense. Creative coordinator Brian Flores loves to confuse offenses with pre-snap movement, pressure from unexpected angles and disguised coverage.

Harbaugh didn’t sound in the mood to take these factors into consideration when he reacted to Ward sending Dart flying. Harbs sternly told reporters, “My feelings in that moment was, we need to block better. That’s what my feeling was.”

While Harbaugh didn’t name names, he may have been singling out running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He had the most important blocking assignment on this near-fateful play, and Tracy simply whiffed.

Tracy’s miss prompted former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to rant about mediocre pass-protection. Griffin, who possessed the same dual-threat skills and tendency to get hit as Dart, declared “The New York Giants will have a LONGGGGG season if they can’t protect Jaxson Dart from hits like this. 100% on the RB here. But say all you want about Dart sliding outside the pocket, but hits like this inside the pocket can’t happen.”

Griffin’s right because a basic mistake left Dart exposed to the kind of hit no coach wants to see his quarterback take. Not in preseason, nor once the games count.

There’s no room for the kind of elementary mistake Tracy made. Not if the Giants are going to keep Dart upright and healthy for a full season.

That won’t happen if Dart continues to be exposed to punishment. Like he was for this sack by Minnesota edge-rusher Dallas Turner.

The latter beat Giants’ backup swing tackle Marcus Mbow, who started in place of All-Pro blindside protector Andrew Thomas. Mbow has been exploring a surprising position switch this offseason, and the Giants may want to revive the plan after watching this rep.

No matter who’s in front of Dart, Harbaugh knows the Giants must block with more cohesion, greater physicality and better technique to safeguard their most important playmaker. Especially when Dart is showing how bright the future can be if he’s able to remain on the field.

Jaxson Dart Showed Giants Why He’s Worth the Risk

The Giants indulge Dart’s aggressive playing style and willingness because he’s worth the risk. He’s a dynamic athlete who’s brave and intuitive enough to conjure big plays from broken situations.

Dart did exactly that when he scrambled to avoid yet more pressure, before throwing a touchdown on the run to rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields.

The ad-libbed play represents the essence of Dart. He can make everybody around him better, provided he’s not first hammered into submission.

Better blocking can protect Dart from too many unnecessary hits, but he also needs to make quicker throws. It’s one reason why Harbaugh handed a $40 million contract to former Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency.

Fortunately, Dart’s rapport with Likely already looks strong after they hooked up twice to move the sticks on third down. Those connections prompted SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes to call Likely “Dart’s safety valve — has been throughout camp.”

Dart can get the ball out quickly by targeting Likely and using Tracy in an expanded screen game. That’s the first step toward keeping Dart off the treatment table.

Harbaugh knows greater concentration with blocking assignments is the next step.