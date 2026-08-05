John Harbaugh Calls Out Jaxson Dart For Taunting Giants Defender at Training Camp

The New York Giants were back at practice on Tuesday, and both the offense and defense seem to be finding moments to shine despite some reportedly sloppy outings.

After some up-and-down practices from second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, he continued his so-so outings, completing six of 14 pass attempts and a pair of touchdowns on the ground through the air, per SNY’s Connor Hughes.

But Dart’s rushing touchdown turned out to be fairly contentious, as he spiked the ball at defenders in celebration of the three-yard scoring scamper.

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton shared the details from West Virginia:

“Sounds like Giants defense took exception to Jaxson Dart running in for the touchdown from three yards out in a late practice drill,” wrote Stapleton.

“Some things may have been said, resulting in Dart throwing the ball at CB Greg Newsome afterward. John Harbaugh called a 15-yard penalty on Dart for taunting. Pushed the PAT back, game tied.”

John Harbaugh Addresses Jaxson Dart Scuffle

The New York Giants head coach wasn’t having it today, as he reprimanded Dart for a celebration– directed at teammates nonetheless.

“I think it’s a 15-yard penalty for taunting, so we backed up the extra point and had to do it again. Did you see that? That’s how we handled it,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“I think he understands that we don’t want to, for the game-winning extra point, we don’t want it to be a 50-yard extra point or so, whatever it is. Do you think I need to say anything in that case? Pretty clear-cut, right?”

One of the biggest things the Giants are hoping to get out of John Harbaugh is discipline. They desperately lacked it during the 2025 season, and were tied with the Chicago Bears for the most pre-snap penalties in the league.

If cutting down on those penalties means publicly calling out the quarterback, then so be it. Harbaugh is trying to establish a winning culture here.

It doesn’t seem like the Giants have completely shaken off those bad habits thus far in camp, but there’s still plenty of time before the regular season rolls around.

Isaiah Likely Likes Jaxson Dart’s Edge

A good majority of New York Giants fans love their young quarterback, and for good reason. Dart brings a level of energy and edge to the position that the Giants haven’t had in a long time, and you better believe his teammates love it too.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was asked about the Dart-Greg Newsome after practice, and provided an answer that complimented both players for their competitiveness.

“Just them competing. I mean, you know, training camp, day two of pads, getting tired, obviously in the red zone, points are at stake,” Likely told reporters.

“I mean, that’s the type of dog you want in a quarterback, and obviously Newsome, I’ve been playing him for quite a while, I know he’s a dog himself, so he’s not going to back down on nobody.”

For the time being, the Giants should look to keep the competition level high in training camp; it should only help both the offense and defense as they continue to improve ahead of the start of the regular season.