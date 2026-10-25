John Harbaugh Reacts After Giants Upset Texans in Week 7

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his reaction after the Giants upset the Houston Texans on the road in Week 7.

The Giants were road underdogs against the Texans but managed to overcome the odds and win the game 27-21 in overtime on the back of a great first start for the team by QB J.J. McCarthy.

But as much as McCarthy helped lead the Giants to victory, Harbaugh wants to make it known that this was a big win for the entire team.

John Harbaugh Praises Giants After Week 7 Victory

Speaking to the media after the Giants beat the Texans in Week 7, Harbaugh shared some kind words about his team having such a fantastic performance in the road upset win against Houston.

“That’s a players’ win in every way. Blocking, tackling, special teams, covering kicks, pass game, operating, getting stops when we needed stops, fighting back from adversity. But just playing one play at a time, as well as you can, irregardless of the last play, with no thought for the next play, as hard as you can. As Abdul (Carter) told the guys at halftime, no matter what, empty the tank. No matter what, come back in here with nothing left, and that’s what they did,” Harbaugh said.

“The other thing, the work that they put in, the lifting, the running, the practicing, everything, to continue to be strong in the fourth quarter and be strong in the fifth quarter is impressive, and our guys have done that. They’ve been the stronger team at the end of pretty much every game so far this year. So I’m really happy with them, and I think the players deserve all the credit for this great victory against a really good team.”

Giants in Playoff Position

With the win over Houston, New York improved to 4-2-1 this season, which has them in first place in the NFC East.

The Giants last won their division in 2011, so it has been a long time since this team has captured their division. But in Harbaugh’s first year as the team’s head coach, he has the team playing well in pretty much every facet of the game, and not only are the playoffs realistic this season, but so is a home game in the playoffs as the Giants look to be the cream of the crop in the NFC East at this point in the season.

That being said, the Giants still have a lot of work to do to cement themselves as the top team in their division. In Week 8, New York has their bye week, so they will have some time to soak up this win over Houston and enjoy it. But don’t expect Harbaugh to let the players get too complacent, because he knows the team still has plenty of work to do in the second half of the season to really prove that they are a playoff-caliber team. But so far, from what we’ve seen this season, the Giants look for real.