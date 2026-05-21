Giants’ John Harbaugh Provides Update on Malik Nabers’ Rehab Timeline

Heading into the dog days of summer, one of the biggest questions facing the New York Giants remains the wide receiver position.

When you have an ascending young quarterback, like the Giants seem to with Jaxson Dart, the plan should be to surround him with as much weaponry as possible to work with.

New York has a fairly deep room. Malik Nabers is easily the star of the bunch, but the former first-round pick is still recovering from a brutal knee injury suffered in 2025.

The complimentary pieces are solid, with Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, and Darius Slayton rotating in as the other wideouts.

But the other pass catchers aren’t No. 1 options, and it only works if Nabers is on the field, drawing attention away from the other receivers.

Will the former LSU star be ready for the offseason program? Or is his status in jeopardy heading into the fall?

John Harbaugh Provides Update on Malik Nabers

After New York Giants practice, head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media and was asked about Nabers’ ongoing recovery.

“#Giants HC John Harbaugh says Malik Nabers is in the ‘slog of (his rehab), the grind of it,'” Harbaugh said, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Says the goal is to be ready for the start of the season and get on the field at some point during training camp. ‘If he’s out there, great.'”

It remains unclear if Nabers will be ready for summer activities, and the Giants’ head coach is clearly keeping the finer details close to the vest.

Malik Nabers’ Second Knee Surgery

The biggest concern for the New York Giants star at this point is the fact that he had to get a second surgery in April to “remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness,” according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

“I’m told the second surgery took place ‘multiple weeks ago’ and it was described as a ‘clean up.’ This second surgery isn’t expected to impact Nabers’ recovery timeline. The team is still hoping the No. 1 WR will be ready for the opener.”

The more obvious scenario here is that the Giants hold Nabers out through the summer and preseason, using the early parts of the regular season as a ramp-up for a full workload.

Will Nabers be active for the Week 1 home tilt against the Dallas Cowboys? It’s possible.

Will he be on a snap count or play a limited role in his first game back? Even more likely.

Giants Offense Without Malik Nabers

Without Nabers on the field, the New York Giants’ offense is clearly not up to its full potential, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t be productive.

Under Harbaugh, the Giants are expected to employ a ground-and-pound approach with their run game, similar to what the Baltimore Ravens have had for so long.

Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy will certainly be leaned on, but what about when New York has to pass the ball?

While Nabers is still ramping up, expect a heavy dosage of Isaiah Likely, the Giants’ new tight end whose expected to play a major role in the passing game.

Once New York’s star wide receiver is back and up to 100%, the Giants may just have a potent passing attack on their hands with a wide array of weaponry.