$11.75 Million Giants Starter Has a John Harbaugh Problem

John Harbaugh’s arrival as head coach of the New York Giants is a problem for an $11.75 million starter. A player who doesn’t fit the type of schemes Harbaugh favored for years when in charge of the Baltimore Ravens, with one of his former players among those better suited to the new way of doing things.

That’s the view of Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina, who highlighted to Takin’ Giants host Justin Penik why left guard “Jon Runyan Jr., good guy, hard worker. He’s more of a technician. I’m not so sure that he’s the type of offensive lineman that John Harbaugh typically has gone for, you know, a mauler, a people-mover. I don’t think Harbaugh has technically gone with, you know, technicians when he was head coach of Baltimore.”

This is a valid concern for Runyan, especially when it’s put alongside his hefty salary cap hit for 2026. As Traina pointed out, “you can save 9 million if you move him off the roster. Now, I don’t know if they will, but I fully would not be surprised if there is a competition.”

Runyan facing genuine competition for his starting spot wouldn’t be a shock, but the list of candidates to take his job contains a few surprises.

Jon Runyan Jr. Has a John Harbaugh Problem

Runyan’s problem stems from how Harbaugh’s best Ravens teams were built on power running led by muscle and mass in the trenches. He continued putting those themes at the forefront when the Giants used the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL draft to select beefy guard Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is already eager to block for a Giants’ power back from right guard. Mauigoa’s physical profile and willingness to play smash-mouth football doesn’t fit with the more finesse game of 6-foot-4, 307-pound Runyan.

An uncomfortable scheme fit isn’t even the only reason the Giants might consider moving on from Runyan. He’s also consistently struggled to dominate in the pits and justify the contract worth $30 million he was handed in 2024.

His case to stick around is undermined by the other guards waiting to take Runyan’s place. Including one of Harbaugh’s former Ravens.

Giants Have Better Scheme Fits at Left Guard

Runyan’s predicament presents yet another opportunity for Evan Neal to salvage his so-far disastrous career with the Giants. The seventh player drafted in 2022 is one of the big-bodied blockers highlighted by Traina as potential replacements for Runyan.

Traina pointed out Neal “can handle his own” when blocking for the run. She also mentioned how the Giants “are adding a lot of weight” along the interior, evidenced by Harbaugh reuniting with 6-foot-8, 380-pound O-lineman Daniel Faalele, despite his struggles in Baltimore.

Faalele’s frame is similar to 6-foot-7, 340-pound Neal, whose shock endorsement from Harbaugh earlier this offseason confirms the direction the Giants are headed up front. They are bulking up to lean on and wear down defenses the way Harbaugh and veteran run-game coordinator Greg Roman believe is the best way to move the ball and win games.

Their plan depends on size and brute force in the trenches, so Runyan will have a hard time holding off those who better represent Harbaugh’s inevitable change.