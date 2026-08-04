Giants Hold Ex-$40 Million Super Bowl Champion WR Out of Practice With Injury

There was already a slim chance of Super Bowl champion wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster making the 53-man roster for the New York Giants — tossing an injury in the mix won’t help things.

“WR JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t practice today,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Harbaugh said he had some knee swelling so he was held out.”

Smith-Schuster, who is headed into his 10th NFL season, is on his 5th NFL team and his 3rd team in 4 seasons. He has approximately $40.6 million in career earnings headed into 2026 and signed a 1-year, $1.3 million contract with the Giants on June 6.

ESPN’s 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp has the Giants keeping 6 wide receivers: Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Career Could Be Ending for ‘TikTok Boy’

Smith-Schuster was 1 of the NFL’s 1st true social media stars after he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of USC in the 2nd round (No. 62 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft — and earned the nickname “TikTok Boy” in the process.

After earning NFL All-Rookie Team honors in 2017, Smith-Schuster looked like 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2018 on the way to earning his lone Pro Bowl selection.

Smith-Schuster actually owns 4 NFL records. He’s the 1st player in NFL history to score 5 touchdowns before his 21st birthday, the youngest player in NFL history to have 150 receiving yards in a single game, the youngest player in NFL history to reach 1,500 receiving yards, and the youngest rookie wide receiver to score a touchdown since the NFL-AFL merger.

In 2022, Smith-Schuster won his lone Super Bowl in his 1st stint with the Chiefs.