Ex-Giants First Rounder Kadarius Toney Sounds off on Supposed Career Change

Former New York Giants first-round draft bust Kadarius Toney was in the news on April 18 after reports emerged that he was retiring from the NFL to pursue a career as a rapper.

Toney quickly refuted these claims, however, sounding off about them on his Instagram story.

“Goofies on the net hollerin im retiring,” Toney responded. “Just want klout. ain speakin on the [expletive] nomo.”

On the bottom of the post, Toney also added: “Love da attention for my musik tho… it’s been a passion…….”

It’s true. Toney has sometimes moonlighted as a rap musician named Yung Joka throughout his football career. You can find his Apple Music page here.

As for Toney’s retirement rumors, they appear to be false at this time. The once-promising wide receiver has received very little interest — if any — in free agency this spring after an uneventful stint with the Cleveland Browns.

He’s best known for his contributions during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl runs in 2022 and 2023. Although Toney was by no means a major piece.

Toney played in the first of those two Super Bowl victories, recording a 5-yard touchdown reception and another 77 yards as a punt returner. He did not appear in the 2023 playoff run.

Giants Traded Kadarius Toney for a Pick That Netted Darren Waller, Who Had Retired to Become a Rapper

The irony of Kadarius Toney’s retirement rumor is that the main player the Giants got back for him with the draft pick they acquired in the initial trade was tight end Darren Waller.

And where is Waller now? Well, he actually did retire to pursue a career as a professional rapper.

In fact, on April 15, Waller released a new single called “Top Play.” He shared a link for the full song on X, among other social media platforms.

They was hating til I dropped it, gotta act woke! 🫨🚨 Top Play OUT NOW: https://t.co/rAaeyd8rPA pic.twitter.com/bOa2sfAL3d — Darren Waller (@Rackkwall83) April 15, 2025

Unfortunately, Waller never really panned out for the Giants, accumulating just 552 receiving yards and 1 touchdown over his one season of football in New York. He announced his retirement ahead of the 2024 campaign, pursuing music instead.

Needless to say, the entire usage of Toney’s initial first-round selection has been a bust. It’s decisions like these that have set the Giants back years as they attempt to regain relevancy around the league.