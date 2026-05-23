Giants Named Landing Spot for $120 Million WR While Malik Nabers Recovers

The New York Giants have reason to be concerned about wide receiver Malik Nabers heading into the summer.

New York’s 2024 first-round pick has been recovering from a brutal knee injury suffered in Week 4 of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He underwent a second surgery back in April on the knee, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, and head coach John Harbaugh provided a less-than-ideal update this past week.

“Just impossible to predict (when he’ll be ready). I mean, the goal is to start the season and for him to get out there sometime in training camp—that’d be the goal. And then, we’ll see what happens,” Harbaugh told reporters.

If Nabers isn’t ready to go start 2026, should the Giants look for another addition to their wide receiver room?

Giants Named Landing Spot for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport could be a landing spot for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, particularly if Nabers’ recovery timeline stays murky.

“The Giants signed veteran wideout Darnell Mooney and tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency, but Mooney has been targeted over 100 times just twice in six seasons and hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2021. Darius Slayton has missed time each of the past two years and caught the second-fewest passes (37) of his career in 2025,” wrote Davenport.

“It’s not like Aiyuk would cost a lot in terms of draft capital. His arrival would alleviate some of the pressure on Nabers to rush back onto the field. And once he is back, a Nabers/Aiyuk duo could blossom into one of the better one-two punches at the wide receiver position in the NFL.”

As Davenport notes, it’s not like the Giants have another leading receiver to lean on outside of Nabers.

Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, and Calvin Austin are all complementary pieces, neither are suited to be a WR1.

Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Theo Johnson have some exciting athletic upside, but you’re not going to construct an offense around them.

Aiyuk, while having his own personal concerns, certainly has the chops to be a primary receiving option; it’s just a matter of how healthy he is.

Would the Giants Actually Trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

In reality, it’s incredibly unlikely the New York Giants actually trade for Aiyuk.

Any team landing the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver would be inheriting his four-year, $120 million contract, which he signed in August 2024.

Not only would the Giants be on the hook for a major chunk of change, but there’s even a question of whether or not Aiyuk is healthy.

Similar to Nabers, the former first-round pick suffered a serious injury in Week 8 of the 2024 season. He didn’t play in 2025, and his health remains a major question even now.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed on The Rich Eisen Show that teams interested in trading Aiyuk not only have concerns about his health, but have struggled to get in touch with the disgruntled wide receiver.

“Aiyuk could put an end to this tomorrow if he wanted to. He hasn’t been willing to do that. I don’t know why, if you’re Washington or anybody, you’d give up a pick for a guy in this situation, when you know what’s happening,” Garafolo said.

“I don’t know if he wants to play! I can’t answer that question. Does he want to play NFL football? Does he want to play in Washington? I have no idea. That’s all part of it, too.”

If the Giants are going to take a swing on Aiyuk, they would likely rather wait until he potentially is released, rather than send out draft capital for a player who seems unsure if he wants to continue his pro career.